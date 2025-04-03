Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams believes that Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers have dragged Accrington Stanley back into the battle to avoid relegation from League Two.

Only six games remain in the clubs’ respective seasons with Carlisle United (31 points) bottom of the table, five points behind the Shrimps.

Tranmere are third-bottom on 40 points, two adrift of Stanley, with Adams believing that recent results have now turned a three-team league into one of four sides instead.

League Two’s form table over the last six matches sees Tranmere in fourth after picking up 11 points in that time.

Morecambe have taken 10 points from their last six games Picture: Morecambe FC

That is one more than sixth-placed Morecambe have managed following their wins over Swindon Town and Cheltenham Town within the last week.

Stanley have gained six points in that time and Carlisle four, leaving the Shrimps’ boss maintaining there is all to play for going into the last month of the campaign.

Adams said: “We know we’ve got to pick up wins between now and the end of the season, we understand that.

“We’ve done that over the past two games and we’ve put a bit of pressure on Tranmere, who have put pressure on Accrington as well.

“I think we’ve pulled Accrington back into it now, but we have to continue to win games first and foremost before looking at anyone else.

“The next two games we’ve got, away to Grimsby and Carlisle at home, can we pick up maximum points?

“If we do, we then hope that Tranmere and Accrington don’t and then that really tightens up the table.”