A defiant Derek Adams says there is still all to play for in Morecambe’s quest to avoid relegation from the EFL this season.

The Shrimps picked up a fifth victory from nine home matches in 2025 thanks to last weekend’s 1-0 win over Swindon Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

It was a victory that saw them remain seven points behind Tranmere Rovers with as many games remaining in the League Two season.

Tranmere’s win over Cheltenham Town at Prenton Park on Friday had initially taken them 10 points clear of the Shrimps.

Lee Angol and his Morecambe team-mates celebrate the striker's weekend winner against Swindon Town Picture: Morecambe FC

That made Saturday’s success against a Swindon team, which had only lost two of its previous 18 league games, all the more vital.

Having watched his players pick up three points thanks to Lee Angol’s fourth goal in five games, Adams said: “I watched the Tranmere game on Friday night and, at the end of the game, they thought that was them done.

“There’s still a lot of football to be played and a lot of points to play for.

“We have got a number of games at home that we are going to have to win, but we can go away and win too.

“We showed our real character on Saturday because it wasn’t an easy game against one of the league’s in-form sides.

“There was pressure on us after the Tranmere result on Friday night but the performance typified the character we have in the squad.

“The fans were fantastic again, as they have been all season. They have supported us through thick and thin and we can’t ask for any more from them – and we will need them over the next few weeks.”

The first of Morecambe’s seven remaining games comes tonight, when all but two of the clubs in League Two are in action.

Adams’ players host Cheltenham, whose defeat at Tranmere made it four losses from their last six matches.

Carlisle United, who fell back to the foot of the table as a result of their defeat at Doncaster Rovers – coupled with Morecambe’s win – travel to Chesterfield, while third-bottom visits fourth-bottom as Tranmere make the trip to Harrogate Town.