Morecambe secured back-to-back league wins for the first time this season to maintain their hopes of staying in the EFL.

Second-half goals from Ged Garner and the in-form Lee Angol gave the Shrimps a confidence-boosting victory at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Tuesday evening.

It also maintained the pressure on third-bottom Tranmere Rovers who lost at Harrogate Town, leaving them four points ahead of Morecambe with six games remaining.

Garner gave the Shrimps the lead on 66 minutes, just seconds after coming off the bench, as a long clearance from Morecambe keeper Harry Burgoyne caught out Robins defender Sam Stubbs.

Ged Garner opened the scoring for Morecambe in the second half Picture: Morecambe FC

He made a mess of his attempted header and the ball fell for Garner, who produced a cool finish to score with a right-footed shot past Joe Day from eight yards out.

Morecambe doubled their lead nine minutes later, when they took advantage of another Cheltenham defensive error.

Former Morecambe Academy defender Ibrahim Bakare failed to control a pass back and, after the ball ran under his feet, Angol had a clear run on goal.

The striker duly produced a superb finish to beat Day and score his fifth goal in six games.

Rhys Williams went close to scoring a third with a close-range header that was well saved by Day.

Matty Taylor nearly pulled one back for the Robins, with a shot from the edge of the box that Burgoyne tipped over in a rare second-half attack from the visitors.

The first half had produced few opportunities as Morecambe defender David Tutonda twice fired wide.

Angol also went close to breaking the deadlock in the 43rd minute, when he headed an Andy Dallas cross onto the top of the net.

Arkell Jude-Boyd followed that up for the visitors with a neat volley just over the bar from eight yards after a great first touch.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, A Lewis, White, Stott, Hope (Tollitt 88), Angol, Williams, Dallas (Garner 66) P Lewis (Songo’o 81), Tutonda, Jones (Cooke 88). Subs not used: Schofield, Slew, Dackers.

Cheltenham Town: Day, Jude-Boyd, Kinsella, Dieng, Bradbury (Adedokun 73), Taylor (Williams, 83), Miller (Hay 64), Thomas (Haynes 83), Bakare, Archer (Dulson 73), Stubbs. Subs not used: Diallo, Backwell.

Referee: Richard Eley.

Attendance: 2,502.