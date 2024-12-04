Chris Willcock ponders 'freshening up' Lancaster City squad during break

​​Lancaster City boss Chris Willcock will consider “freshening up” his squad during their break between games following the disappointing 3-0 defeat at Whitby Town.

The Dolly Blues had taken seven points from their previous three Northern Premier League outings but Willcock described Saturday’s defeat in the North East as “a sobering experience”.

And Lancaster must wait two weeks to put things rights as this weekend's scheduled opponents Stockton Town are in FA Trophy third-round action against Oldham Athletic.

Lancaster City came under pressure at Whitby Town Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

City don't play again until Gainsborough Trinity visit Giant Axe on December 14 and Willcock will use the break to assess his options.

He told the club's media team: “We have to assess everything regarding the squad, assess where we are with the whole group.

“We looked really leggy at times today and there wasn't a tempo about us when it was required.

"We've stuck with the same team in the main. Maybe it needs a little freshen-up.”

As for the display at Whitby, who led 2-0 at half-time and added a third on the hour, Willcock said: “Far too many players were off it today.

"They didn't want to play how we have been playing over the last six or seven games.

“They wanted to try to do things differently. We had players going into areas they don't need to go into.

“We defended the set-piece poorly two times. And with all the pressure we had second half, we haven't created chances and they have got us with one ball on the transition, so three soft goals.

“We were uncreative until the last 10 minutes and we got what we deserved. They deserved it and we haven't defended well as a collective.

"We've huffed and puffed around the box but their keeper hasn't had much to do.”

Defeat leaves the Dolly Blues ninth in the NPL Premier, though they have played at least one game more than all the teams above them

Lancaster's reward for last Tuesday's 3-2 comeback win over Atherton Collieries in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy is a home quarter-final against North West Counties League club Longridge Town on Tuesday, January 21.

The Dolly Ladies are celebrating a 5-2 win over Haslingden Ladies and Girls.