Lancaster City seek consistency with third win on spin

​Chris Willcock says his Lancaster City side are “striving for consistency” and they could take a huge step forward with a third straight Northern Premier League win when Worksop Town visit Giant Axe on Saturday.

Last weekend's 2-0 victory at Morpeth Town – the Dolly Blues' first ever league win there – followed the 4-3 success over Ilkeston Town and lifted Lancaster to eighth place on a poignant weekend.

Willcock told the club's media team: “We knew it was Neil Marshall's anniversary (eight years since the death of the club's greatly-missed former captain) and he was the main topic of our discussion prior to kick-off. We want to dedicate this win to Neil and his family.

​Lancaster City celebrate the opening goal by Aaron Bennett in Saturday’s historic win at Morpeth Town Photo: MICHAEL PORTER PHOTOGRAPHY

“It's been a tough place to come in the past for Lancaster and whenever I've been here as a manager I've drawn or lost. Once we'd addressed some things at half-time, I thought we were by far the better side and deservedly went on to win.

“We've been striving for consistency and we have to use these back-to-back wins (only their second all season) as a starting point for the second half of the season.”

The deadlock was broken in Northumberland by a stunning Aaron Bennett strike, his fourth in two games. “Benno’s boots are gold at the moment and we don't want him to stop doing that,” added Willcock.

“I felt he was a little too deep first half and we got him into good areas to be more effective.”

Next opponents Worksop stand third in the table despite a four-game losing run before beating Whitby Town on their latest league outing.

A Lancaster win would cut the gap between the clubs to a single point but Willcock warned: “They have come through a rough period but they still have a lot of quality from back to front.”

The Dolly Blues hoped to be boosted by Jamie Mellen's return to training this week after injury.

“With his enthusiasm the lads will need their shinpads!” joked Willcock. “He's an infectious character, loved throughout the group.”

Lancaster will visit NPL West club Atherton Collieries in the second round of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy next Tuesday.

The December 7 fixture at Stockton Town must be rearranged as the Teesside club host Oldham Athletic in the FA Trophy that day. Aaron Fleming has left the Dolly Blues in search of more game time with City of Liverpool in NPL West.