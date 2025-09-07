Boreham Wood 3 Morecambe 0: Another difficult afternoon for the new-look Shrimps

Ben Williams had Morecambe's best chance at Boreham Wood on Saturday Photo: Morecambe FC

Ten-man Morecambe suffered a fourth successive defeat as they went down to in-form Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.

It proved to be another testing afternoon for boss Ashvir Singh Johal, as he saw Terrell Agyemang sent off in first-half injury time and worrying injuries to Gwion Edwards and Yann Songo’o hamper his ambitions.

Johal named the same side that lost 3-1 to Forest Green Rovers in midweek and they were soon under pressure as the home team took an eighth-minute lead.

Abdul Abdulmalik was allowed to work his way into the area down the left-hand side and cross for Lewis Richardson to slot the ball under Morecambe keeper Archie Mair from close range.

Morecambe looked to respond instantly, with Edwards coming close to scoring another stunning goal.

He cut inside and let fly with a right-footed curler that was tipped onto the crossbar by Finlay Herrick.

The Shrimps threatened again when Jake Cain looked to play Admiral Muskwe through on goal but the striker failed to get the ball under control.

Boreham Wood took charge from there with Mair making what would be the first in a string of fine saves to block a Jeff King effort

He could do nothing to stop Boreham Wood from doubling their lead in the 32nd minute through Matt Rush, who curled in a delightful effort from the edge of the area.

Morecambe hit back and had the better chances towards the end of the half.

Raheem Conte stabbed over a Cain corner at the far post and Ben Tollitt’s hopes of turning in a Conte cross were denied by a last-gasp Chris Bush clearance.

Just as the Shrimps looked to get on top, a late challenge saw Agyemang sent off for a second yellow card as Morecambe were reduced to 10 men.

Despite being a man down, they started the second half well and created their best chance of the game in the 52nd minute.

Tollitt’s cross found Ben Williams at the far post, only to see his volley smartly saved by Herrick.

From there it was all Boreham Wood, with former Shrimps midfielder Tom White at the heart of their play.

Richardson fired wide from a good opening and then forced Mair into a superb save.

The Morecambe keeper could do nothing about Boreham Wood’s third, however, in the 66th minute.

Rush scored his second after an excellent free-kick routine caught out the Shrimps’ defence.

The home side pressed to extend their lead further with Cameron Coxe hitting the post in the 85th minute and Alie Sesay clearing an effort off the line in the final seconds to keep the score down to three.

Boreham Wood: Herrick, Ilesanmi (Newton 77), Bush, O’Connell, Sousa, Brunt, Abdulmalik (Norris 69), King (Coxe 62), White, Richardson (Clayden 62), Rush (Dixon 69). Subs not used: Ashmore, Henry.

Morecambe: Mair, Conte (Lewis 59), Francillette, Edwards, Azeez, Cain, Muskwe (Nuttall 59), Sesay, Tollitt, Sangare (Panayiotou 59), Songo’o (Agyemang 20). Subs not used: Scales, Williams, Campbell.

Referee: Isaac Searle.

Attendance: 1,035.