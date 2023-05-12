Maya Vander, who left Netflix series Selling Sunset last year, has announced she has given birth to a ‘rainbow baby’. The reality star took to social media to reveal she had become a mum again following her miscarriage and stillbirth tragedies.

She said in an Instagram post: "My rainbow baby! This was a long nine months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!”

Maya then thanked her doctors in the post, adding: "Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and Dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital.

"I will forever be grateful and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose.”

Friends of the realtor then took to the comments section to share their well wishes. "So happy for you and Dave. Welcome beautiful Emma Reign. Love you lotssss," one commented.

A second said: "Beautiful news. Congratulations on her safe arrival. So happy for you!" A third added: "Congratulations!! The sweetest rainbow after the toughest storm. Crying tears of joy for your family."

Maya Vander has annnounced she has given birth to a ‘rainbow baby’

In an interview with People, Maya said: "I got induced at 37 weeks. Given I had my stillbirth at 38, my doctor didn’t want to take any chances, even monitoring me twice a week towards the end."

The mum-of-three added: "I got induced and had a vaginal delivery, like all my children.”

"Her heartbeat dropped as I was pushing. It turned out that the cord was around the neck. It was scarier, given my recent loss.

"My husband was extremely worried, and I was focused on getting her out. My gyno, Dr. Senemar was amazing, as well as the nurses."