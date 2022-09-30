Thousands of runners from all over the world are gearing up to take part in the London Marathon this weekend.

It will be the last time the race will be held in the Autumn time, as it will revert back to its usual spring slot in 2023.

In 2021, 40,000 runners competed, and a further 40,000 completed the 26.2 mile course virtually, making it one of the biggest marathons in the UK.

Some of the UK’s biggest names including Mark Wright, James Cracknell and more are set to take part in the marathon but you don’t need to leave your house to get a good view.

As usual the London Marathon will be aired on TV - here’s what you need to know.

When is the 2022 London marathon?

The 2022 TCS London Marathon is on Sunday, 2 October 2022.

What time does the London Marathon start?

Not all competitors begin at the same time, and the race starts at different times depending on which category the runners are in.

The four categories, and their start times are:

8:30am: Mini London marathon

8.50am: Elite wheelchair races

9.00am: Elite women’s race

9.30am: Elite men’s race and mass start

How can I watch the London Marathon on TV?

In the UK, the London Marathon will be available to watch on the BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The BBC will be providing extensive coverage of the event.

The coverage from BBC will be available from 8:30am on the day of the marathon.