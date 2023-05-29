News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

Rescue crew frees stricken sheep stuck in quicksand on beach near Lancaster

A last minute decision by a rescue team meant they were able to help save a sheep stuck in quicksand at the weekend.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 09:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 09:38 BST

The Bay Search & Rescue team came across the sheep stuck just out of sight under the viaduct at Arnside.on Saturday.

The discovery was a stroke of luck after the crew made a last minute decision to undertake a short patrol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The quicksand is particularly bad in such areas due to the standing water, and it's believed the sheep had wandered down to the side of the outgoing river water for a drink several hours before, and was caught firmly in the grip of the sands.

Checking the sheep over before it's released.Checking the sheep over before it's released.
Checking the sheep over before it's released.
Most Popular

The rescue crew were able to use specialist equipment to free the sheep, reuniting her with her lamb which was waiting anxiously on the banking.

A spokesman for Bay Search & Rescue said: "It’s really nice to save the life of a stricken animal and reunite her with her lamb on the banking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Many thanks to Simon Wheatley who was watching the rescue unfold from the embankment; also thanks to Kevin, our new Canadian friend, who offered his assistance as we were working at loosening the grip of the sands around the animal's legs with our water lance.

"Nice day for an ice cream on the way back to base at the Bob In Cafe, calling at our favourite curb side ice cream parlour The Coast Office.”

The sheep stuck in quicksand before the Bay Search & Rescue team had freed her.The sheep stuck in quicksand before the Bay Search & Rescue team had freed her.
The sheep stuck in quicksand before the Bay Search & Rescue team had freed her.

If you see someone who you think is in trouble on the coastline, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, and they will task the most appropriate team for the job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Bay Search & Rescue team at work.The Bay Search & Rescue team at work.
The Bay Search & Rescue team at work.
The sheep heads back to its lamb.The sheep heads back to its lamb.
The sheep heads back to its lamb.
Time for refreshments after freeing the sheep.Time for refreshments after freeing the sheep.
Time for refreshments after freeing the sheep.
Related topics:Rescue team