Rescue crew frees stricken sheep stuck in quicksand on beach near Lancaster

The Bay Search & Rescue team came across the sheep stuck just out of sight under the viaduct at Arnside.on Saturday.

The discovery was a stroke of luck after the crew made a last minute decision to undertake a short patrol.

The quicksand is particularly bad in such areas due to the standing water, and it's believed the sheep had wandered down to the side of the outgoing river water for a drink several hours before, and was caught firmly in the grip of the sands.

Checking the sheep over before it's released.

The rescue crew were able to use specialist equipment to free the sheep, reuniting her with her lamb which was waiting anxiously on the banking.

A spokesman for Bay Search & Rescue said: "It’s really nice to save the life of a stricken animal and reunite her with her lamb on the banking.

"Many thanks to Simon Wheatley who was watching the rescue unfold from the embankment; also thanks to Kevin, our new Canadian friend, who offered his assistance as we were working at loosening the grip of the sands around the animal's legs with our water lance.

"Nice day for an ice cream on the way back to base at the Bob In Cafe, calling at our favourite curb side ice cream parlour The Coast Office.”

The sheep stuck in quicksand before the Bay Search & Rescue team had freed her.

If you see someone who you think is in trouble on the coastline, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard, and they will task the most appropriate team for the job.

The Bay Search & Rescue team at work.

The sheep heads back to its lamb.