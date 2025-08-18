Developer reveals plans for 16 new homes in village near Lancaster

Plans for 16 new homes to be built in Hornby have been submitted to the city council.

Developer Peter Norris wants to build the homes on an area of undeveloped greenfield land located next to the east of Station Road (B6480).

They would be made up of a mix of two-storey three and four-bedroom houses including detached and semi-detached.

The proposed properties would be arranged around a new access road with private driveways and shared surfaces. Design features include varying ridge heights, material treatments and porch styles to ensure visual interest and architectural cohesion.

The layout supports the delivery of a balanced community with a range of housing suitable for families, couples and older residents, and 50% would be affordable.

Vehicle access would be taken from Station Road via a new T-junction, while a pedestrian and cycle connection is proposed to the west of the site, linking to a future Greenway route that would enhance connectivity between developments and promote sustainable travel choices.

The scheme incorporates a dedicated area of Public Open Space centrally located within the site to ensure accessibility and visual amenity. This includes landscaping features and provides opportunities for informal recreation.

Landscaping is designed to support biodiversity and soften the site’s visual impact.

The land is bounded by established homes to the south and west and services including schools, shops and public transport links are available within walking distance.

A report to the council by GA Associates on behalf of the developer says: “The proposed development is an appropriate and sustainable extension to the village of Hornby, delivering high quality housing, including affordable homes, in accordance with national and local planning policy.”