Morecambe residents say planned aparthotel ‘tower block’ will ‘destroy town’s character’

Residents living near Morecambe prom have aired their concerns about plans for a new aparthotel to replace a prominent historic hotel.

As announced in June, HY Hotels want permission to demolish The Strathmore Hotel in Marine Road East and build a new aparthotel in its place.

The developers have submitted plans to Lancaster City Council to create a building comprising short stay 45 self-catering holiday apartments.

A report to council officers says: “The scheme provides additional holiday accommodation and a high quality destination for visitors to Morecambe, which will be critical to the long term success of the Eden North Project, for which planning approval has recently been achieved.

A CGI rendering of how the new hotel could look.

"The building is adjacent to the new residential Broadway development that replaced the former Broadway Hotel on the corner plot.

“The existing Strathmore Hotel building is somewhat dilapidated and has been subjected to a series of unsympathetic additions and alterations over the years."

The report adds that after exploring the implications of renovating and extending the building, it was determined that the most feasible option to deliver the project brief was for the demolition and rebuild of the property.

“The design of the scheme takes clear influence from buildings within the local area and will see the delivery of a highly sustainable building,” the report continues.

The Strathmore Hotel with The Broadway to the left (July 2023).

A historic building statement adds: “There would appear little evidence that the loss of The Strathmore will cause any notable loss of heritage significance, whilst the proposed new building promises an impressive addition to Morecambe’s promenade, that celebrates the Art Deco styling of the famous Midland Hotel and arrives as a suitably impressive partner building to the recently completed Broadway apartment block.”However, several residents living near the site have lodged their concerns with the city council.

Morecambe Central county councillor Gary Kniveton said: “People like to visit and live in Morecambe because of its historic architecture, and particularly the low-rise Victorian and early twentieth century buildings which line the seafront.

"The demolition of the Strathmore Hotel would blight the attractive symmetrical arrangement of two rows of red-brick flats and hotels on either side of Royal Road.

"I feel strongly that the building should be retained and renovated to give it a new lease of life. It is not sustainable to keep demolishing and replacing our buildings and we don't want to destroy what makes Morecambe special.”

Dr Cornelia van der Poll said: “The proposal is completely wrong for Morecambe and will destroy the town's special character.

"The new building will disrupt the attractive low-rise brick terrace which stretches towards Thornton Road and leave the remainder of the terrace vulnerable to destruction.

"The tower block on Princes Street in Bare has been a disaster for the character of the area and this proposal would be a similar eyesore.

"We cannot afford developments which will ruin Morecambe and drive away residents and visitors who love the special character of the town.

"It will bring a small short-term gain but contribute to long-term decline. Tower blocks do not inspire affection. Those of us who spend time and money caring for historic buildings in Morecambe will wonder why we bother.”

Jacqueline Speak believes the proposed height of the building is “far too high”.

“Although I agree the Strathmore is in need of redevelopment and, I like the design of the proposed property, it is way too high and will have a negative impact on the surrounding community,” she said.

Lesley Bryan said: “The Strathmore Hotel forms part of a parade of historic buildings. We have already lost the Broadway Hotel which has been replaced with a building very out of keeping with the rest of this parade and now more of it is proposed to be demolished.

"This parade of hotels forms part of the history of this area, architecturally of its era. To demolish The Strathmore and replace it with a building that is characterless and of no architectural merit and that does not fit with the remaining row of pink bricked buildings would look like an eyesore and an erosion of history.”

Paul Hepworth said he was concerned about the “transient nature” of such a development, which “poses a risk to the peaceful residential character of the neighborhood and may contribute to anti-social behavior, particularly in the evenings, as well as an increase in traffic.

The Strathmore was built in the 1930s for the successful Blackpool hotelier Maud Bourne, along with the neighbouring Broadway Hotel and nearby Headway Hotel.

The Broadway was demolished and replaced by a large apartment block in 2019.

In recent years, in more challenging times for Morecambe's tourism industry, The Strathmore was at risk of permanent closure.

It reopened in 2021 after its previous owners fell into administration.

Then, until 2024, the hotel was used to house asylum seekers before reopening again as a hotel.

View the planning application with planning reference number 24/01313/OUT at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions