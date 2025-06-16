Plans revealed to demolish Morecambe prom hotel

Plans have been revealed to demolish a well-known Morecambe hotel and build a new aparthotel in its place.

HY Hotels who recently purchased The Strathmore Hotel on Marine Road East have submitted plans to Lancaster City Council which are: demolition and rebuild of hotel to create an aparthotel, comprising of short stay 45 self-catering holiday apartments (outline application with access, appearance, scale and layout applied for).

Lancaster City Council received an outline planning application in December 2024 but it was only deemed valid and complete - and therefore made public - on June 9.

The design and access statement said: “The scheme provides additional holiday accommodation and a high-quality destination for visitors to Morecambe, which will be critical to the long term success of the Eden North Project, for which planning approval has recently been achieved (21/01113/FUL).

The Strathmore Hotel with The Broadway to the left (July 2023).

“The proposed development site faces Marine Road East with views over Morecambe Bay.

"The building is adjacent to the new residential Broadway development that replaced the former Broadway Hotel on the corner plot.

“The existing Strathmore Hotel building is somewhat dilapidated and has been subjected to a series of unsympathetic additions and alterations over the years.

“The applicant (HY Hotels) initially asked HPA Architects to explore options for either retention and renovation or demolition and rebuild.

A CGI rendering of how the new hotel could look.

“Having explored the implications of renovation and extension of the building, it has been determined that the most feasible option to deliver the project brief is for the demolition and rebuild of the property.

“The proposed development is a well-considered re-development of a site in a prominent position on Morecambe promenade.

“The design of the scheme takes clear influence from buildings within the local area and will see the delivery of a highly sustainable building.”

A historic building statement says The Strathmore is a well know holiday destination that was built for the successful Blackpool hotelier Maud Bourne.

It said: “Bourne also built the neighbouring Broadway Hotel and nearby Headway Hotel, both completed in the 1930s and of similar appearance to The Strathmore.

“The Broadway, a larger and grander building with true landmark status that sat adjacent to the much humbler Strathmore, no longer exists having been demolished and replaced by a large apartment block in 2019.

“The building proposed for replacing The Strathmore is inspired by the Art Deco architecture of Morecambe’s Midland Hotel (grade II).

"It is a seven storey in height, stepped down to the rear, having a symmetrical frontage with curved elements.

“There would appear little evidence that the loss of The Strathmore will cause any notable loss of heritage significance, whilst the proposed new building promises an impressive addition to Morecambe’s promenade, that celebrates the Art Deco styling of the famous Midland Hotel and arrives as a suitably impressive partner building to the recently completed Broadway apartment block.”

In recent years, in more challenging times for Morecambe's tourism industry, the Strathmore was at risk of permanent closure.

It reopened in 2021 after its previous owners fell into administration.

Then, until 2024, the hotel was used to house asylum seekers.

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the plans.

View the planning application with planning reference number 24/01313/OUT at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning/view-applications-and-decisions