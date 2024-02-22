News you can trust since 1837
Watch rare footage of holidaymakers and locals on Morecambe pier back in 1901

Morecambe’s two piers were a major attraction in the resort for many decades.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:19 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 14:55 GMT

Central and West End piers drew hundreds of thousands of visitors in their lifetimes, and many people still have great affection for them as well as fond memories.

Darren Yates from Living History AI Enhanced has released a fascinating video of West End Pier, Morecambe, in 1901 which is a short clip from a film that was originally shown at the

Victorian Winter Gardens Theatre in Morecambe in June 1901.

A look through our archives unearthed these old pictures of fun filled days on the piers, before a storm in 1977 put paid to West End Pier and a fire in 1991 brought an end to Central Pier.

West End Pier in Morecambe.

West End Pier in Morecambe. Photo: Submitted

Hundreds of children assembled at the Central Pier for a party to celebrate the end of World War II in 1945.

Hundreds of children assembled at the Central Pier for a party to celebrate the end of World War II in 1945. Photo: Submitted

Crowds queue for boat trips to and from Morecambe's Central Pier.

Crowds queue for boat trips to and from Morecambe's Central Pier. Photo: Submitted

Central Pier and rockery in Morecambe circa the 1930s.

Central Pier and rockery in Morecambe circa the 1930s. Photo: Submitted

