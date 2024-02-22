Watch rare footage of holidaymakers and locals on Morecambe pier back in 1901

Central and West End piers drew hundreds of thousands of visitors in their lifetimes, and many people still have great affection for them as well as fond memories.

Darren Yates from Living History AI Enhanced has released a fascinating video of West End Pier, Morecambe, in 1901 which is a short clip from a film that was originally shown at the

Victorian Winter Gardens Theatre in Morecambe in June 1901.

A look through our archives unearthed these old pictures of fun filled days on the piers, before a storm in 1977 put paid to West End Pier and a fire in 1991 brought an end to Central Pier.

In case you missed them: 18 pictures of Morecambe attractions loved and lost through the decades

1 . Piers of the past West End Pier in Morecambe. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Piers of the past Hundreds of children assembled at the Central Pier for a party to celebrate the end of World War II in 1945. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Piers of the past Crowds queue for boat trips to and from Morecambe's Central Pier. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales