18 pictures of Morecambe attractions loved and lost through the decades

Morecambe has seen many attractions come and go over the years – as tastes and the times change.
But the memories remain. Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years…
1. Loved and lost attractions
When Morecambe's Whitehall Cinema on the West End Promenade closed its doors in 1955, it became a waxworks - J Tussaud and G Nicholson Ltd. The attraction was a fascination for many including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, who died in 2020. Sutcliffe spent time in the Chamber of Horrors, which featured the likes of Jack the Ripper. Photo: Submit
2. Loved and lost attractions
The Winter Gardens fairground behind the Morecambe theatre was very popular with families. One of its most popular attractions with younger children was the Laughing Clowns stall (pictured). Photo: Courtesy of Vanessa Toulmin
3. Loved and lost attractions
The Big Wheel was introduced as a new attraction at Frontierland fairground, along with a number of other rides, in a bid to boost dwindling visitor numbers to the theme park. The 150-foot wheel is pictured above silhouetted against a striking sunset in Morecambe shortly after its arrival in the town. But its success as a draw to the park was short lived when the decision was made to take it down following complaints from neighbours who said people on the ride could see into their homes. Photo: Steve Pendrill
4. Loved and lost attractions
Originally known as the Superdome, The Dome was a major part of Morecambe's music scene for 30 years before its closure in March 2010. Unfortunately the building needed major repairs and refurbishment for it to feasibly continue as a successful venue. It was demolished in 2011. Photo: Garth Hamer