News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

18 pictures of Morecambe attractions loved and lost through the decades

Morecambe has seen many attractions come and go over the years – as tastes and the times change.
By Debbie Butler
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

But the memories remain. Have a look and see which ones you visited through the years…

In case you missed them: 17 rarely seen old pictures which capture summers in Morecambe's heyday

51 scenic shots of Morecambe prom span the decades from the 70s to the 2020s

41 sunny pictures which capture a busy Morecambe Beach through the decades

When Morecambe's Whitehall Cinema on the West End Promenade closed its doors in 1955, it became a waxworks - J Tussaud and G Nicholson Ltd. The attraction was a fascination for many including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, who died in 2020. Sutcliffe spent time in the Chamber of Horrors, which featured the likes of Jack the Ripper.

1. Loved and lost attractions

When Morecambe's Whitehall Cinema on the West End Promenade closed its doors in 1955, it became a waxworks - J Tussaud and G Nicholson Ltd. The attraction was a fascination for many including Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, who died in 2020. Sutcliffe spent time in the Chamber of Horrors, which featured the likes of Jack the Ripper. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Winter Gardens fairground behind the Morecambe theatre was very popular with families. One of its most popular attractions with younger children was the Laughing Clowns stall (pictured).

2. Loved and lost attractions

The Winter Gardens fairground behind the Morecambe theatre was very popular with families. One of its most popular attractions with younger children was the Laughing Clowns stall (pictured). Photo: Courtesy of Vanessa Toulmin

Photo Sales
The Big Wheel was introduced as a new attraction at Frontierland fairground, along with a number of other rides, in a bid to boost dwindling visitor numbers to the theme park. The 150-foot wheel is pictured above silhouetted against a striking sunset in Morecambe shortly after its arrival in the town. But its success as a draw to the park was short lived when the decision was made to take it down following complaints from neighbours who said people on the ride could see into their homes.

3. Loved and lost attractions

The Big Wheel was introduced as a new attraction at Frontierland fairground, along with a number of other rides, in a bid to boost dwindling visitor numbers to the theme park. The 150-foot wheel is pictured above silhouetted against a striking sunset in Morecambe shortly after its arrival in the town. But its success as a draw to the park was short lived when the decision was made to take it down following complaints from neighbours who said people on the ride could see into their homes. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Photo Sales
Originally known as the Superdome, The Dome was a major part of Morecambe's music scene for 30 years before its closure in March 2010. Unfortunately the building needed major repairs and refurbishment for it to feasibly continue as a successful venue. It was demolished in 2011.

4. Loved and lost attractions

Originally known as the Superdome, The Dome was a major part of Morecambe's music scene for 30 years before its closure in March 2010. Unfortunately the building needed major repairs and refurbishment for it to feasibly continue as a successful venue. It was demolished in 2011. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Morecambe