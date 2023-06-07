News you can trust since 1837
41 sunny pictures which capture a busy Morecambe Beach through the decades

When the temperatures rise, young and old alike love a day lapping up the sun or splashing in the waves on Morecambe Beach.
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

With that in mind, we’ve had a look through our archives and happened across a great selection of photos of people enjoying the beach in Morecambe over the years.

The pictures date from 1911 through to more recent times.

Also, click here for another 51 scenic shots of Morecambe prom spanning the decades from the 70s to the 2020s.

Heysham High School leavers, Nicola Morgan, Layla Penman, Hannah Curwen, Brodii Simpson, Leah Curwen and Gemma Parker, having fun in the sun on Morecambe beach.

1. Morecambe Beach

Heysham High School leavers, Nicola Morgan, Layla Penman, Hannah Curwen, Brodii Simpson, Leah Curwen and Gemma Parker, having fun in the sun on Morecambe beach. Photo: Garth Hamer

Twins Jacob and Alexander Morgan with their friend Abigail Dudfield enjoying the hot weather on Morecambe beach in 2009.

2. Morecambe Beach

Twins Jacob and Alexander Morgan with their friend Abigail Dudfield enjoying the hot weather on Morecambe beach in 2009. Photo: Garth Hamer

Morecambe in 1911.

3. Morecambe Beach

Morecambe in 1911. Photo: Submitted

Paddling in the tide. The former Polo Tower can be seen in the background.

4. Morecambe Beach

Paddling in the tide. The former Polo Tower can be seen in the background. Photo: Submitted

