News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Enjoy these 15 truly stunning pictures of Morecambe's famous sunset

“You can go anywhere in the world but you won’t see a better sunset than in Morecambe”.
By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:51 BST

How many times have you heard this remarked upon or even said it yourself?

Whatever your opinion, it can’t be denied that the sunsets on any given day in Morecambe can be spectacular.

The geographical location of Morecambe Bay, paired with the interaction of local weather conditions and the backdrop of the world-famous Lake District, make for a colourful and stunning sight as the sun begins to set.

Here we’ve put together 15 pictures taken by our photographers, and some by readers, which illustrate how truly beautiful those sunsets can be.

Morecambe sunset in May 2017.

1. Sunset in Morecambe

Morecambe sunset in May 2017. Photo: Russ Holt

Photo Sales
A stunning sunset in Morecambe from January 2013.

2. Sunset in Morecambe

A stunning sunset in Morecambe from January 2013. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
A beautiful Morecambe sunset from 2015.

3. Sunset in Morecambe

A beautiful Morecambe sunset from 2015. Photo: Derek Hollinrake

Photo Sales
All signs point to Morecambe.

4. Sunset in Morecambe

All signs point to Morecambe. Photo: Doris Redfern

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:MorecambeMorecambe BayLake District