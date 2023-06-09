17 rarely seen old pictures which capture summers in Morecambe's heyday
These wonderful old pictures are from the archives of Getty Images.
By Debbie Butler
Published 9th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST
They evoke true seaside nostalgia and are photos taken nationally for news events happening at the time.
But for us here in Morecambe, they personify bygone eras and remember our resort at the height of its popularity.
In case you missed them: 51 scenic shots of Morecambe prom span the decades from the 70s to the 2020s
Page 1 of 5