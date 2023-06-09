17 rarely seen old pictures which capture summers in Morecambe's heyday

These wonderful old pictures are from the archives of Getty Images.

They evoke true seaside nostalgia and are photos taken nationally for news events happening at the time.

But for us here in Morecambe, they personify bygone eras and remember our resort at the height of its popularity.

1 . Old Morecambe Children from Bradford lining up for a dose of medicine during a holiday at Morecambe. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

2 . Old Morecambe The beach and pier at Morecambe circa 1950: Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

3 . Old Morecambe Arthur Aveyard of Morecambe floats with ease, despite fisherman's clothes and the brick tied to his chest, during a demonstration of the 'unsinkable swimsuit' which he wears underneath. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

4 . Old Morecambe Delegates singing Auld Lang Syne at the closing of the Labour Party Conference in Morecambe in 1952. From left: Peggy Herbison (1907 - 1996), Alice Bacon, Herbert Morrison, Morgan Phillips, Harry Earnshaw and Arthur Greenwood. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

