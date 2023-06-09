News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France

17 rarely seen old pictures which capture summers in Morecambe's heyday

These wonderful old pictures are from the archives of Getty Images.
By Debbie Butler
Published 9th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

They evoke true seaside nostalgia and are photos taken nationally for news events happening at the time.

But for us here in Morecambe, they personify bygone eras and remember our resort at the height of its popularity.

In case you missed them: 51 scenic shots of Morecambe prom span the decades from the 70s to the 2020s

41 sunny pictures which capture a busy Morecambe Beach through the decades

Enjoy these 15 truly stunning pictures of Morecambe's famous sunset

Children from Bradford lining up for a dose of medicine during a holiday at Morecambe.

1. Old Morecambe

Children from Bradford lining up for a dose of medicine during a holiday at Morecambe. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The beach and pier at Morecambe circa 1950:

2. Old Morecambe

The beach and pier at Morecambe circa 1950: Photo: Keystone/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Arthur Aveyard of Morecambe floats with ease, despite fisherman's clothes and the brick tied to his chest, during a demonstration of the 'unsinkable swimsuit' which he wears underneath.

3. Old Morecambe

Arthur Aveyard of Morecambe floats with ease, despite fisherman's clothes and the brick tied to his chest, during a demonstration of the 'unsinkable swimsuit' which he wears underneath. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Delegates singing Auld Lang Syne at the closing of the Labour Party Conference in Morecambe in 1952. From left: Peggy Herbison (1907 - 1996), Alice Bacon, Herbert Morrison, Morgan Phillips, Harry Earnshaw and Arthur Greenwood.

4. Old Morecambe

Delegates singing Auld Lang Syne at the closing of the Labour Party Conference in Morecambe in 1952. From left: Peggy Herbison (1907 - 1996), Alice Bacon, Herbert Morrison, Morgan Phillips, Harry Earnshaw and Arthur Greenwood. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Morecambe