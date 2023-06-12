News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

19 rare black and white pictures of Morecambe in times gone by

This is our second collection of wonderful old pictures of Morecambe from the archives of Getty Images.
By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:12 BST

They evoke true seaside nostalgia and are photos taken nationally for news events happening at the time.

But for us here in Morecambe, they capture a bygone era.

And in case you missed the first collection: 17 rarely seen old pictures which capture summers in Morecambe's heyday

A tandem dive from Schmidt and Marco, stunt divers at Morecambe. One dives into the Super Swimming Stadium pool with the other astride his hips, in July 1939.

1. Old Morecambe

A tandem dive from Schmidt and Marco, stunt divers at Morecambe. One dives into the Super Swimming Stadium pool with the other astride his hips, in July 1939. Photo: Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mussel gatherers with their catch at Morecambe in November 1933.

2. Old Morecambe

Mussel gatherers with their catch at Morecambe in November 1933. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Photo Sales
This holidaymaker had to use force to entice her companions into the sea for a bathe during their Whitsun holiday in Morecambe.

3. Old Morecambe

This holidaymaker had to use force to entice her companions into the sea for a bathe during their Whitsun holiday in Morecambe. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Expert divers Schmidt and Marco make a thrilling double dive, one riding on top of the other, from the top board of Morecambe's open air Super Swimming Stadium on July 15 1939.

4. Old Morecambe

Expert divers Schmidt and Marco make a thrilling double dive, one riding on top of the other, from the top board of Morecambe's open air Super Swimming Stadium on July 15 1939. Photo: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Morecambe