19 rare black and white pictures of Morecambe in times gone by
This is our second collection of wonderful old pictures of Morecambe from the archives of Getty Images.
By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:12 BST
They evoke true seaside nostalgia and are photos taken nationally for news events happening at the time.
But for us here in Morecambe, they capture a bygone era.
