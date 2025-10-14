Trees to be chopped down in popular Lancaster park for safety reasons
A city council spokesman said: “As part of routine inspections of trees in parks and open spaces, our specialist arborists have found several that are in need of attention.
“While we always make every effort to preserve trees wherever possible, there are occasions when removal is the only safe option. Public safety must remain our top priority.
“Several of the affected trees are located in Ryelands Park and alongside the boundary of the park where the risk to the public is deemed higher.
“Work will take place over the coming weeks. Please follow any signage and respect cordons in place while this essential work is carried out.
“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
Ryelands Park is 46.5 acres situated in Lancaster, just north of the River Lune.