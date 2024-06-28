Stunning scenic shots of Lancaster and Morecambe's popular parks through the seasons and the years

By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Jun 2024, 13:24 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 13:36 BST
Morecambe and Lancaster don’t disappoint for those of us who love a stroll in the park.

In Lancaster, we can enjoy the 54 acres of park and woodland in Williamson Park with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells – and of course, the iconic Ashton Memorial.

There’s also Ryelands Park which was given to the people of Lancaster by Lord Ashton, a local industrialist, whose family home was Ryelands House inside the park.

And in Morecambe, Happy Mount Park can be proud of its reputation as a traditional park for people of all ages.

We’ve had a look back through our archives to put together this picture gallery of scenic shots of our parks through the seasons and the years. We hope you enjoy them.

In case you missed them: 39 stunning Lancaster scenic shots showcase our beautiful city in all its glory

41 breathtaking views show the true beauty of Morecambe and the bay

36 eye-catching pictures capture the charm of picturesque Morecambe village

Gillian Dicken's postcard shows the old conservatory in Ryelands Park, Lancaster.

1. Park life

Gillian Dicken's postcard shows the old conservatory in Ryelands Park, Lancaster.Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Snow in Happy Mount Park.

2. Park life

Snow in Happy Mount Park.Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
The Ashton Memorial looking magnificent during snowy weather in Williamson Park.

3. Park life

The Ashton Memorial looking magnificent during snowy weather in Williamson Park.Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Springtime arrives in Ryelands Park, Lancaster, in May 1966, with the chestnuts in flower and flowering cherries.

4. Park life

Springtime arrives in Ryelands Park, Lancaster, in May 1966, with the chestnuts in flower and flowering cherries.Photo: Staff photographer

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeLancasterAshtonMorecambe BayLake District