36 eye-catching pictures capture the charm of picturesque Morecambe village

Heysham is a village which has certainly retained its charm through the centuries.
Many old cottages still exist, and there's the historic St Peter's Church and St Patrick's Chapel, along with the famous stone coffins which even featured on the front cover of the best of Black Sabbath album.

You can also take a walk to Heysham Head to admire the stunning views across the bay.

These pictures from our archives show the beauty of this quaint village near Morecambe in all its glory.

We hope you enjoy them.

The SHIP sculpture at sunset at Half Moon Bay, Heysham.

1. Heysham views

The SHIP sculpture at sunset at Half Moon Bay, Heysham. Photo: Spencer Ross

The beach near Heysham village.

2. Heysham views

The beach near Heysham village. Photo: Mark Harrison

Picturesque Heysham village.

3. Heysham views

Picturesque Heysham village. Photo: Jason Bellinger

The bay at Heysham village.

4. Heysham views

The bay at Heysham village. Photo: Ingrid Kent

