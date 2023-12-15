News you can trust since 1837
41 breathtaking views show the true beauty of Morecambe and the bay

‘Beauty surrounds, health abounds’ is Morecambe’s motto and it’s easy to see how our town earned this description.
By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

With the great fells of the Lake District visible across the bay on a clear day, the resort serves up breathtaking views whatever the season.

We’ve found 41 pictures from our archives which showcase some of this stunning scenery.

A rainbow forms over Morecambe Bay just prior to sunset.

1. Scenic Morecambe

A rainbow forms over Morecambe Bay just prior to sunset. Photo: Garth Hamer

Bird sculpture in silhouette.

2. Scenic Morecambe

Bird sculpture in silhouette. Photo: Garth Hamer

A stunning photograph of a flock of birds over Morecambe Bay.

3. Scenic Morecambe

A stunning photograph of a flock of birds over Morecambe Bay. Photo: Darren Andrews

A clear morning sky reveals a setting moon over Morecambe Bay.

4. Scenic Morecambe

A clear morning sky reveals a setting moon over Morecambe Bay. Photo: Nigel Slater

