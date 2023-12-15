41 breathtaking views show the true beauty of Morecambe and the bay
‘Beauty surrounds, health abounds’ is Morecambe’s motto and it’s easy to see how our town earned this description.
By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
With the great fells of the Lake District visible across the bay on a clear day, the resort serves up breathtaking views whatever the season.
We’ve found 41 pictures from our archives which showcase some of this stunning scenery.
In case you missed it: Enjoy these 15 truly stunning pictures of Morecambe's famous sunset
1 / 11