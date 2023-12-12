News you can trust since 1837
39 stunning Lancaster scenic shots showcase our beautiful city in all its glory

It’s easy to see why Lancaster is heralded as one of England’s Heritage Cities.
By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:31 GMT

Its historic buildings and captivating past help to make it a city that offers plenty to admire.

These pictures from our archives capture just some of the district’s beauty and landmark attractions.

We hope you enjoy them.

Williamson Park and the Ashton Memorial at sunset.

1. City of Lancaster

Williamson Park and the Ashton Memorial at sunset. Photo: Submitted

The imposing Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park.

2. City of Lancaster

The imposing Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The River Lune at Caton.

3. City of Lancaster

The River Lune at Caton. Photo: JPackham Photography

Trees reflected in the water on the River Lune.

4. City of Lancaster

Trees reflected in the water on the River Lune. Photo: Ingrid Kent

