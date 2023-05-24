59 fantastic pictures of events in Lancaster's Williamson Park through the years
Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, Williamson Park has been loved by generations of Lancaster folk and will be for many more years to come.
By Debbie Butler
Published 24th May 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:27 BST
Its spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells make it a stunning location for a pleasant walk, as well as the untold numbers of events that have taken place there over the years and continue to do so.
The park is now home to the hugely popular Highest Point music festival as well as the Dukes theatre promenade productions, but we’ve taken a step back in time to events of yesteryear.
Our 59 pictures trace events photographed by our Lancaster Guardian snappers from 1996 to 2010.
