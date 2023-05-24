News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

59 fantastic pictures of events in Lancaster's Williamson Park through the years

Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, Williamson Park has been loved by generations of Lancaster folk and will be for many more years to come.
By Debbie Butler
Published 24th May 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:27 BST

Its spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells make it a stunning location for a pleasant walk, as well as the untold numbers of events that have taken place there over the years and continue to do so.

The park is now home to the hugely popular Highest Point music festival as well as the Dukes theatre promenade productions, but we’ve taken a step back in time to events of yesteryear.

Our 59 pictures trace events photographed by our Lancaster Guardian snappers from 1996 to 2010.

Children join in the fun at a Mad Hatters Tea party.

1. Williamson Park memories

Children join in the fun at a Mad Hatters Tea party. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS

Photo Sales
General manager of the Dukes , Penny McPhillips (left), with director Ian Forrest (centre) and cast member John Fleming who appeared in the first prom play in Williamson Park, holding the 10th anniversary brochures.

2. Williamson Park memories

General manager of the Dukes , Penny McPhillips (left), with director Ian Forrest (centre) and cast member John Fleming who appeared in the first prom play in Williamson Park, holding the 10th anniversary brochures. Photo: GARTH HAMER

Photo Sales
From left, Stephanie Jackson, Nyree Jackson and Lauren Willacy at a balloon launch in Williamson Park for the Association of Children with Heart Disorders.

3. Williamson Park memories

From left, Stephanie Jackson, Nyree Jackson and Lauren Willacy at a balloon launch in Williamson Park for the Association of Children with Heart Disorders. Photo: GARTH HAMER

Photo Sales
Local folk duo Ben Farmer and Paul Beevers entertained the crowds in Williamson Park as part of national music weekend.

4. Williamson Park memories

Local folk duo Ben Farmer and Paul Beevers entertained the crowds in Williamson Park as part of national music weekend. Photo: NIGEL SLATER

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 15
Related topics:HomeLancasterLake DistrictMorecambe Bay