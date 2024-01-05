Stunning scenic shots of Lancaster and Morecambe's popular parks through the seasons and the years

Morecambe and Lancaster don’t disappoint for those of us who love a stroll in the park.

In Lancaster, we can enjoy the 54 acres of park and woodland in Williamson Park with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells – and of course, the iconic Ashton Memorial.

There’s also Ryelands Park which was given to the people of Lancaster by Lord Ashton, a local industrialist, whose family home was Ryelands House inside the park.

And in Morecambe, Happy Mount Park can be proud of its reputation as a traditional park for people of all ages.

We’ve had a look back through our archives to put together this picture gallery of scenic shots of our parks through the seasons and the years. We hope you enjoy them.

1 . Park life The Ashton Memorial looking magnificent during snowy weather in Williamson Park. Photo: Garth Hamer Photo Sales

2 . Park life Snow in Happy Mount Park. Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales

3 . Park life Springtime arrives in Ryelands Park, Lancaster, in May 1966, with the chestnuts in flower and flowering cherries. Photo: Staff photographer Photo Sales