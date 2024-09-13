One of Morecambe’s last remaining banks will close next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Halifax bank in Morecambe’s Arndale Centre is set to close on January 7, 2025, it has been announced by Lloyds Banking Group.

The closure is one of many across the country and will leave Morecambe town centre with just Nationwide building society for customers to visit in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement Halifax said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.

Halifax Bank in Morecambe's Arndale centre is set to close next year.

"Most customers are now using our mobile banking app, online banking or calling us instead.

"This means they are using branches, including our Morecambe branch much less.

"Because of this, we'll be closing our Morecambe branch.”

They said that staff will support customers to get started with the mobile banking app and online banking.

After the closure, a community banker will visit the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will set up in a nearby venue or banking hub for customers to see in person for help with banking.

Halifax will be releasing more details about this soon.

The nearest remaining Halifax branch will be in Penny Street, Lancaster.

Customers are being encouraged to use other nearby services including Morecambe Post Office or the cash machine outside Nationwide on Euston Road.

Other banks that have closed in Morecambe in recent years include TSB, HSBC, Nat West, Barclays and Santander.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds Banking Group said it will close 55 branches across its Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland network from the new year.

In total, 19 Lloyds Bank, 32 Halifax and four Bank of Scotland branches will close between January 2025 and September 2025.

It said all staff working at these branches will be offered a role at another branch or in another part of its business.