Congratulations are in order for two Morecambe charity heroes.

Jeff and Karen Kennedy, who founded Community First Aid Corps (CFAC) in 2013, have been awarded a prestigious British Citizens Award 2025.

MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lizzi Collinge, applauded the pair on their achievement when she met with them to talk about their charity and share the news that they had been recognised with the award – an accolade which recognises those who strengthen the fabric of society across the United Kingdom.

Lizzi said: “It’s amazing to see local organisation CFAC and its founders be recognised with a British Citizen Award.

“They offer an incredible service to local events and their team of volunteers work hard in communities providing first aid. It’s a great volunteering opportunity for local people that comes with training which equips you with really useful skills.”

Jeff said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Lizzi today and be able to discuss our organisation.

"We were incredibly proud to announce that we have won a British Citizens Award. Our service offers excellent first aid care to communities, and our fantastic volunteers work incredibly hard throughout the year so we feel privileged to have been recognised in this way.”

CAFC is a not-for-profit organisation based in Morecambe which offers first aid services to events such as Bare Festival and local sports matches.

Run by Jeff and Karen, the group is staffed entirely by volunteers, all of whom are their trained in first aid and provide high quality care.

The charity’s ethos is to promote First Aid excellence, throughout their membership.

Jeff said they were always looking for new members of their team including first aiders but also for fundraisers, IT specialists and a communications volunteer.

“If you think you may be interested please do get in touch, we’re an incredibly friendly bunch,” he said.

Jeff and Karen will be travelling to Westminster later this month to receive their award.

If you might be interested in becoming part of the CPAC team, you can get in touch via email to [email protected] or you can phone them on 07799073793.