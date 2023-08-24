News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

GCSE results day 2023: pictures as students in Lancaster and Morecambe celebrate their grades

It’s a momentous day for GCSE students in Lancaster and Morecambe as they get their results.
By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:16 BST

Here is our selection of pictures of students at local schools receiving those all important grades, which we’ll update as the day goes on.

In case you missed them: Pride as Lancaster and Morecambe pupils celebrate GCSE results

Pictures from the past show teenagers celebrating their GCSE results at schools in Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth

Lancaster and Morecambe GCSE results day: more pictures show pupils celebrating through the years

This happy bunch of lads, from left, Jake, Jake, Joe, Yi Xu and Ciaran, are all pleased to have achieved the grades for their places at Ripley Sixth Form.

1. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy

This happy bunch of lads, from left, Jake, Jake, Joe, Yi Xu and Ciaran, are all pleased to have achieved the grades for their places at Ripley Sixth Form. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
From left, Nell, Josephine and Lilly are all excited for A-level study at Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

2. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy

From left, Nell, Josephine and Lilly are all excited for A-level study at Lancaster Royal Grammar School. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Jorga (left) and Abby who will both be studying for A-levels. Jorga is moving to Cardinal Newman College in Preston and Abby is enrolling at Ripley.

3. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy

Jorga (left) and Abby who will both be studying for A-levels. Jorga is moving to Cardinal Newman College in Preston and Abby is enrolling at Ripley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Elias is looking forward to boarding at Cheetham School of Music in Manchester where he will study A-levels, and specific tuition in music and singing after studying music at Ripley.

4. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy

Elias is looking forward to boarding at Cheetham School of Music in Manchester where he will study A-levels, and specific tuition in music and singing after studying music at Ripley. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GCSELancasterMorecambePrideHeysham