Lancaster and Morecambe GCSE results day: more pictures show pupils celebrating through the years
This Thursday pupils across the country will receive their GCSE results.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:17 BST
Here we take another look back to that crunch date over the years in high schools across the Lancaster and Morecambe district.
