Lancaster and Morecambe GCSE results day: more pictures show pupils celebrating through the years

This Thursday pupils across the country will receive their GCSE results.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 09:17 BST

Here we take another look back to that crunch date over the years in high schools across the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

Year 11 pupils at Central Lancaster High School celebrate success in their GCSE exams.

1. GCSE results day

Year 11 pupils at Central Lancaster High School celebrate success in their GCSE exams. Photo: Garth Hamer

Pupils from Skerton Community High School with their GCSE results.

2. GCSE results day

Pupils from Skerton Community High School with their GCSE results. Photo: Garth Hamer

Our Lady's Catholic College pupils Helen Beswick, Sean Hegarty, Sarah McGahon and Isabela Gaik with their GCSE results.

3. GCSE results day

Our Lady's Catholic College pupils Helen Beswick, Sean Hegarty, Sarah McGahon and Isabela Gaik with their GCSE results. Photo: Garth Hamer

Anna Gray, Olivia Rogerson and Nicole Liver in 2014 at Morecambe Community High School.

4. GCSE results day

Anna Gray, Olivia Rogerson and Nicole Liver in 2014 at Morecambe Community High School. Photo: Paul Simpson

Related topics:LancasterMorecambeGCSEHeyshamCarnforth