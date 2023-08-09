News you can trust since 1837
Pictures from the past show teenagers celebrating their GCSE results at schools in Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth

Teenagers across Lancaster and Morecambe are nervously awaiting the results of their GCSE exams.
By Debbie Butler
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST

In a couple of weeks’ time, the 16-year-olds will find out how they’ve got on but for now, let’s take a look back at some of the pictures from our archives of students on GCSE results day through the years.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

A happy Amy Lawton, Molly Wilson and Ellie Cozens at Morecambe Community High School in 2014.

1. GCSE results day

A happy Amy Lawton, Molly Wilson and Ellie Cozens at Morecambe Community High School in 2014. Photo: Paul Simpson

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School pupils celebrate their results.

2. GCSE results day

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School pupils celebrate their results. Photo: Garth Hamer

Jono Percival, Sean Brearton, Craig Foster, Samantha Little, Ayse Reeves, Holly Parker and Joseph Bird at Heysham High School in 2011.

3. GCSE results day

Jono Percival, Sean Brearton, Craig Foster, Samantha Little, Ayse Reeves, Holly Parker and Joseph Bird at Heysham High School in 2011. Photo: Nigel Slater

Our Lady's Catholic College students celebrate their GCSE results.

4. GCSE results day

Our Lady's Catholic College students celebrate their GCSE results. Photo: Submit

