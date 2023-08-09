Pictures from the past show teenagers celebrating their GCSE results at schools in Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth
Teenagers across Lancaster and Morecambe are nervously awaiting the results of their GCSE exams.
By Debbie Butler
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST
In a couple of weeks’ time, the 16-year-olds will find out how they’ve got on but for now, let’s take a look back at some of the pictures from our archives of students on GCSE results day through the years.
See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
