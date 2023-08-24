GCSE passes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have fallen for a second year running – with 68.2% of all grades marked at grades 4/C and above.

It brings results close to where they were in 2019 - the last year that exams were sat before Covid - when it was 67.3%.

Grades spiked in 2020 and 2021 when exams were cancelled and results were based on teachers’ assessments.

Phoebe, Andrea and Ruby are delighted with their results – Phoebe will move to Kendal College to study health while Andrea and Ruby are staying on at the Sixth Form at Ripley.

Ripley St Thomas CE Academy head Ed Goddard said: “We are incredibly proud of this cohort of Year 11 pupils who have achieved very well at GCSE this year.

"They approached their exams with great determination after a disrupted couple of years and their hard work has paid off.

"Many have faced personal challenges and we are particularly proud of how well they have done and the resilience they have shown.

"I would also like to thank our staff at Ripley and our parents for guiding and supporting our young people so well.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupils celebrate their GCSE results.

"We send our congratulations to all our Year 11s and we wish them every success in their next steps.”

Particular mention at Ripley goes to to:

Anna Feaks 7x 9s, 2x 8s, 1x 7

Thomas Cottam 6x 9s, 3 x8s, 1x 7s

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School pupils Ana Anderco, Esha Biyani and Lucy Byrne with head Chis Beard (Headteacher) and alumnae Erin Byrne, who accompanied her sister.

Dawid Nieckarz 6x 9s, 2x 8s, 2x 7s

Elizabeth Fearnley and Virtue Vincent-Hejirika 3x 9s, 6x 8s

Ciaran Mason 3x 9s, 4 x8s, 1 x 7

Nelly Hajek 2x 9s, 4 x8s, 3 x 7s

This happy bunch of lads, Jake, Jake, Joe, Yi Xu and Ciaran, are all pleased to have achieved the grades for their places at Ripley Sixth Form.

Thomas Hodges 2x 9s, 5x 8s, 1x 7s

Scott Freeman 1x 9, 3x 8s, 6x 7s

Jake Howden 5x 8s, 4x 7s

Mason Livesey 2x 9s, 3x 8s, 3x 7s

Nicole Nowaczyk 1x 9, 3x 8s, 5x 7s

Joshua Simpson 3x 9s, 2x 8s, 3x 7s

Josephine McCarten Bevington 2x 9s, 3x 8s, 2x 7s

Isabel Pattinson 2x 9s, 7x 7s

Annabel Johnson 5x 8s, 4x 7s

Bertie Ellison 4x 8s, 5x 7s

Pupils from Lancaster Royal Grammar School are celebrating excellent results in their GCSE examinations today.

More than half of all pupils gained at least seven grades 7, 8 and 9 in their GCSEs (the equivalent of former A and A* grades).

39% of results across all subjects were awarded the very top 8 and 9 grades. Twenty-five students are celebrating seven or more GCSEs at grade 9, including five students who achieved 10 or 11 GCSEs at grade 9. Three boys gained eleven grade 9s and eleven boys gained nine or more grade 9s.

Headmaster Dr Chris Pyle said: “It is fantastic to see the energy and hard work of all our pupils recognised in their excellent grades. Congratulations to our students on an excellent set of GCSE results, which will be a springboard to their further success at A-level and beyond.

“We are proud of every single one of our pupils. Congratulations both to the highest achievers and to all who have worked hard for such well-deserved results.

“It is a privilege to work with such motivated students. I am very grateful to all our teachers as well as support staff at Lancaster Royal Grammar School who have helped our pupils towards these achievements.”

Many congratulations to Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School Year 11 students, who have achieved an incredible set of GCSE results.

Despite the challenges over the last few years the year group, who impressed their teachers throughout their time in school, can feel incredibly pleased with all they have achieved.

94% of students achieved a ‘strong pass’ in GCSE English and Maths, while 97% of students achieved a ‘standard pass’ in GCSE English and Maths.

There was also some exceptional performance with five students gaining nine or more GCSEs at the highest Grade 9.

“It has been a real pleasure to work with this group of students throughout Key Stage 4,” said assistant head David Green. “Their commitment to their studies has produced results that the students can be immensely proud of.

"Well done Year 11 and good luck with the next stage of your educational journey.”

Head Chris Beard said: “Well done to our Year 11 students as they celebrate their success today. It is no secret that young people have been through a difficult few years and with harsher grade boundaries this summer compared to last year.

"Therefore, the excellent results this year are a testament to their hard work, dedication and resilience. We look forward to welcoming many of them back to the Sixth Form at LGGS in September.

“Thank you to LGGS staff for their hard work and commitment, and to all the LGGS parents for their unfailing support.”

County Coun Jayne Rear, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Congratulations to all of Lancashire's GCSE students, who should be very proud of their achievements after many years of hard work and weeks of revision not to mention the long wait for results to be published.

"We are very proud of all that they have achieved, especially against the extra pressures that they have endured as a result of the pandemic and wish them every success as they move to the next stage in their education.

"Many will be delighted with their results but for those who perhaps did not gain the grades they hoped for, our fantastic advisors at Talkzone are available to talk about anything from results, to feeling low, relationships, finding work or training.

"I'd like to remind pupils that there are always lots of possibilities and other options to consider, it just might be that you want to take a different path to the one you originally planned.

"A huge 'thank you' to our hardworking school staff, who always go above and beyond for the pupils in their care."