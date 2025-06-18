Carnforth investment boost as Cadent opens new operations base

Carnforth has benefited from a significant injection of investment as Cadent has opened its new office and storage facility, Cadent South Lakes there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, which manages 34,000km of gas pipeline across the North West, has officially opened its new South Lakes depot in Carnforth.

The facility will serve as a base for many of Cadent’s operational teams, who provide the area's 24/7 year-round gas emergency service, as well as maintain thousands of kilometres of underground gas distribution pipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new depot represents a multi-million investment into the Carnforth area, spanning property costs, pipeline replacement programmes, and community projects focused on gas safety and tackling fuel poverty.

North West Cadent employees, including Chief Executive Officer, Steve Fraser, and Director for the North West, Paula Steer. A new Cadent operations base has opened in Carnforth.

The location was strategically chosen to minimise emergency response times and to centralise access to essential machinery used in replacing ageing gas pipes with modern polyethylene (PE) pipes. These pipes are specifically designed to reduce leakage and support the transport of greener, more sustainable gases.

Every year, as part of its commitment to managing a safe and reliable gas supply, Cadent modernises hundreds of kilometres of pipes in its North West Network. This supports the UK’s transition to a greener energy future by enabling the transportation of low-carbon gases such as biomethane and hydrogen - key components in the UKs journey to net zero.

Between April 2025 and March 2026, 385km of pipeline will be upgraded in the North West, including 42km across South Lakes, North Lancashire and the surrounding areas – equivalent to the length of 400 football pitches.

Beyond infrastructure, Cadent is also investing in people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA), funded by Ofgem, the company delivers programmes that educate families on carbon monoxide safety and provide support for those experiencing fuel poverty.

Initiatives such as Centres for Warmth have already received over 700,000 customer visits.

Across the Cadent South Lakes’ patch - from South Lakeland to Blackpool, across to Ribble Valley - five Centres for Warmth are available to all residents, offering financial advice, energy support, and a welcoming space to combat loneliness.

Director of Network for the North West at Cadent, Paula Steer, said: ”This new office location is more than investment for the gas industry, it’s an investment in the communities we serve and will help us to continue to provide a reliable energy supply from now, into the future.”