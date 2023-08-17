News you can trust since 1837
A-level results day: pictures as students in Lancaster and Morecambe get their grades

It’s a momentous day for A-level students in Lancaster and Morecambe as they get their results.
By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST

Here is our selection of pictures of students at local schools receiving those all important grades, which we’ll update as the day goes on.

A-level Results Day 2023: students across Lancaster and Morecambe celebrate

From left: Toby will be studying Sport and Exercise Science at Edge Hill University, Isabella has gained a place at University of Bath to do Economics, Eve has secured her Oxbridge place to Wadham College to study Human Sciences, Annie will train to become a primary teacher at Edge Hill, Suzannah will study History at Lancaster University, Fergus is off to Durham to study Aeronautical Engineering and Isaac will take residence in Glasgow to study Mechanical Engineering.

1. Ripley St Thomas CE Academy

From left: Toby will be studying Sport and Exercise Science at Edge Hill University, Isabella has gained a place at University of Bath to do Economics, Eve has secured her Oxbridge place to Wadham College to study Human Sciences, Annie will train to become a primary teacher at Edge Hill, Suzannah will study History at Lancaster University, Fergus is off to Durham to study Aeronautical Engineering and Isaac will take residence in Glasgow to study Mechanical Engineering. Photo: Submit

From left: Annabel is going to Exeter to study Marine Biology, Martha is off to Edinburgh to do Chemistry and Isabella will travel south west to the University of Bath to study Economics.

2. Ripley St Thomas CE Academy

From left: Annabel is going to Exeter to study Marine Biology, Martha is off to Edinburgh to do Chemistry and Isabella will travel south west to the University of Bath to study Economics. Photo: Submit

Jayden Hilton is studying games design at Edge Hill University and Will Quail will study film production at Salford University.

3. Morecambe Bay Academy

Jayden Hilton is studying games design at Edge Hill University and Will Quail will study film production at Salford University. Photo: submit

From left: Giggleswick A level students Leo Gorner, Sophie Bargh, Freya Cope, Jule Gersdorf, Eleanor Warburton, Eleanor Curtis and Daniel Overend.

4. Giggleswick School

From left: Giggleswick A level students Leo Gorner, Sophie Bargh, Freya Cope, Jule Gersdorf, Eleanor Warburton, Eleanor Curtis and Daniel Overend. Photo: B.P.M Harris Photography

