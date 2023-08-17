A-level results day: pictures as students in Lancaster and Morecambe get their grades

1 . Ripley St Thomas CE Academy

From left: Toby will be studying Sport and Exercise Science at Edge Hill University, Isabella has gained a place at University of Bath to do Economics, Eve has secured her Oxbridge place to Wadham College to study Human Sciences, Annie will train to become a primary teacher at Edge Hill, Suzannah will study History at Lancaster University, Fergus is off to Durham to study Aeronautical Engineering and Isaac will take residence in Glasgow to study Mechanical Engineering. Photo: Submit