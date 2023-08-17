A-level results day: pictures as students in Lancaster and Morecambe get their grades

It’s a momentous day for A-level students in Lancaster and Morecambe as they get their results.
Here is our selection of pictures of students at local schools receiving those all important grades, which we’ll update as the day goes on.
1. Ripley St Thomas CE Academy
From left: Toby will be studying Sport and Exercise Science at Edge Hill University, Isabella has gained a place at University of Bath to do Economics, Eve has secured her Oxbridge place to Wadham College to study Human Sciences, Annie will train to become a primary teacher at Edge Hill, Suzannah will study History at Lancaster University, Fergus is off to Durham to study Aeronautical Engineering and Isaac will take residence in Glasgow to study Mechanical Engineering. Photo: Submit
2. Ripley St Thomas CE Academy
From left: Annabel is going to Exeter to study Marine Biology, Martha is off to Edinburgh to do Chemistry and Isabella will travel south west to the University of Bath to study Economics. Photo: Submit
3. Morecambe Bay Academy
Jayden Hilton is studying games design at Edge Hill University and Will Quail will study film production at Salford University. Photo: submit
4. Giggleswick School
From left: Giggleswick A level students Leo Gorner, Sophie Bargh, Freya Cope, Jule Gersdorf, Eleanor Warburton, Eleanor Curtis and Daniel Overend. Photo: B.P.M Harris Photography