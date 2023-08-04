Looking back: More pictures of students celebrating their A-level results in Lancaster and Morecambe

Earlier this week, we published a gallery of pictures looking back at students in Lancaster and Morecambe receiving their A-level results.

With this year’s A-levels results day fast approaching, we thought it was a fitting time to take a look at some of the pictures from our archives.

The picture gallery proved popular with our readers so we’ve put together this second selection with more photos taken on that all-important day.

In case you missed them: 21 pictures look back at students celebrating their A-level results in Lancaster and Morecambe

1 . A-level results day Charne Bester, Stephanie Maguire, Abi Haywood, Katy Brearley, Emily Searle, Ria Brown and the boys, Nick Wright, Matthew Donovan and Luis Fletcher at Heysham High School Sports College. Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales

2 . A-level results day Bethany Isherwood with her A-level results at Ripley St Thomas Sixth Form, Lancaster, in August 2014. Photo: Paul Simpson Photo Sales

3 . A-level results day Trisha Valencia at Our Lady's Catholic College, Lancaster. Photo: Donna Clifford Photo Sales

4 . A-level results day Matthew DeGuzman with his A-level results at Our Lady's Catholic College. Photo: Donna Clifford Photo Sales

