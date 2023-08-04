News you can trust since 1837
Looking back: More pictures of students celebrating their A-level results in Lancaster and Morecambe

Earlier this week, we published a gallery of pictures looking back at students in Lancaster and Morecambe receiving their A-level results.
By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST

With this year’s A-levels results day fast approaching, we thought it was a fitting time to take a look at some of the pictures from our archives.

The picture gallery proved popular with our readers so we’ve put together this second selection with more photos taken on that all-important day.

In case you missed them: 21 pictures look back at students celebrating their A-level results in Lancaster and Morecambe

29 pictures bring back fond memories of Lancaster school in days gone by

22 pictures show pupils through the years at old Heysham school

Charne Bester, Stephanie Maguire, Abi Haywood, Katy Brearley, Emily Searle, Ria Brown and the boys, Nick Wright, Matthew Donovan and Luis Fletcher at Heysham High School Sports College.

1. A-level results day

Charne Bester, Stephanie Maguire, Abi Haywood, Katy Brearley, Emily Searle, Ria Brown and the boys, Nick Wright, Matthew Donovan and Luis Fletcher at Heysham High School Sports College. Photo: Nigel Slater

Bethany Isherwood with her A-level results at Ripley St Thomas Sixth Form, Lancaster, in August 2014.

2. A-level results day

Bethany Isherwood with her A-level results at Ripley St Thomas Sixth Form, Lancaster, in August 2014. Photo: Paul Simpson

Trisha Valencia at Our Lady's Catholic College, Lancaster.

3. A-level results day

Trisha Valencia at Our Lady's Catholic College, Lancaster. Photo: Donna Clifford

Matthew DeGuzman with his A-level results at Our Lady's Catholic College.

4. A-level results day

Matthew DeGuzman with his A-level results at Our Lady's Catholic College. Photo: Donna Clifford

Related topics:LancasterMorecambeHeysham