Looking back: More pictures of students celebrating their A-level results in Lancaster and Morecambe
Earlier this week, we published a gallery of pictures looking back at students in Lancaster and Morecambe receiving their A-level results.
By Debbie Butler
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:56 BST
With this year’s A-levels results day fast approaching, we thought it was a fitting time to take a look at some of the pictures from our archives.
The picture gallery proved popular with our readers so we’ve put together this second selection with more photos taken on that all-important day.
In case you missed them: 21 pictures look back at students celebrating their A-level results in Lancaster and Morecambe
Page 1 of 6