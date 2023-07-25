News you can trust since 1837
22 pictures show pupils through the years at old Heysham school

Are you or is someone you know a former pupil of Balmoral Road County Secondary School in Heysham?
By Debbie Butler
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

Later known as Heysham High and now the Bay Leadership Academy, Balmoral school holds a special place in the hearts of many of the pupils who went there.

A look through our archives unearthed this selection of old form pictures snapped at the school over the years and sent into us by Lynne Hobin.

We also came across an old Heysham High picture from the 70s which we’ve thrown in for good measure. Enjoy...

Gillian Holmes (nee Hunt) brought in this photo of her class at Balmoral Secondary School from around 1956/57.

Gillian Holmes (nee Hunt) brought in this photo of her class at Balmoral Secondary School from around 1956/57. Photo: Submit

Form 2B at Balmoral Road School in 1956.

Form 2B at Balmoral Road School in 1956. Photo: Submit

Balmoral County Secondary School pupils.

Balmoral County Secondary School pupils. Photo: Submit

Balmoral County Secondary School pupils.

Balmoral County Secondary School pupils. Photo: Submit

