22 pictures show pupils through the years at old Heysham school
Are you or is someone you know a former pupil of Balmoral Road County Secondary School in Heysham?
By Debbie Butler
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST
Later known as Heysham High and now the Bay Leadership Academy, Balmoral school holds a special place in the hearts of many of the pupils who went there.
A look through our archives unearthed this selection of old form pictures snapped at the school over the years and sent into us by Lynne Hobin.
We also came across an old Heysham High picture from the 70s which we’ve thrown in for good measure. Enjoy...
