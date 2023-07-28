News you can trust since 1837
29 pictures bring back fond memories of Lancaster school in days gone by

A whole new future lies ahead for the former Skerton School in Lancaster – with the news that the city council has now completed the purchase of it.
By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

The years to come will see the old school site become the home of new affordable homes to rent.

But before that happens, we thought it’d be a good time to take a look back at some of the pictures in our archives taken by our photographers at the school over the years.

The photos we found date back to the 1920s and up until its closure in 2014.

They show former pupils and staff, and are sure to bring back many memories for those of you who went to Skerton School or taught there, and your families and friends.

Skerton School staff in the 1950s.

1. School memories

Skerton School staff in the 1950s. Photo: Submit

Staff and pupils at Skerton Primary School before its closure.

2. School memories

Staff and pupils at Skerton Primary School before its closure. Photo: Garth Hamer

A Skerton School prom.

3. School memories

A Skerton School prom. Photo: Submit

Skerton School prizegiving in 1981.

4. School memories

Skerton School prizegiving in 1981. Photo: Nigel Slater

