21 pictures look back at students celebrating their A-level results in Lancaster and Morecambe

It’s that time of year when anxious students start to count down to exam results day.

In a couple of weeks, pupils will find out exactly how they’ve fared in their A-levels.

Here we take a look back at just some of the pictures from our archives taken by our photographers of students on A-level results day through the years in Lancaster and Morecambe.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

1 . A-level results day Kay Stevens, Leah Gardner, Myles Harrison, Tom Bell, Siobham McGowan, Emma Patterson and Donna Markin all got the grades they needed at Morecambe Community High School. Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales

2 . A-level results day Morecambe High School students Jess Meritt, 18, Becky Scholes, 18, Scott Pritchard, 19, Janes Hayes, 18, Jess Thistlethwaite, 18, Carole-Ann Andrews, 18, Kayleight Rogerson, 19 and Becki Thistlethwaite, 18, with their A-level results. Photo: Ingrid Kent Photo Sales

3 . A-level results day Jordan Byrne, Louise Armistead, Abigail Pemberton and Jamie Lewis with their A-level results at Heysham High School in August 2014. Photo: Paul Simpson Photo Sales

4 . A-level results day Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil, Alex Jefferson, who celebrated his successful A-level results with his mother Emily, who flew in from the Middle East to be with him on results day. Photo: MICHAEL WHITE Photo Sales

