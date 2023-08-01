21 pictures look back at students celebrating their A-level results in Lancaster and Morecambe
It’s that time of year when anxious students start to count down to exam results day.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:45 BST
In a couple of weeks, pupils will find out exactly how they’ve fared in their A-levels.
Here we take a look back at just some of the pictures from our archives taken by our photographers of students on A-level results day through the years in Lancaster and Morecambe.
See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.
In case you missed them: 29 pictures bring back fond memories of Lancaster school in days gone by
Page 1 of 6