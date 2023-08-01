News you can trust since 1837
21 pictures look back at students celebrating their A-level results in Lancaster and Morecambe

It’s that time of year when anxious students start to count down to exam results day.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:45 BST

In a couple of weeks, pupils will find out exactly how they’ve fared in their A-levels.

Here we take a look back at just some of the pictures from our archives taken by our photographers of students on A-level results day through the years in Lancaster and Morecambe.

See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

Kay Stevens, Leah Gardner, Myles Harrison, Tom Bell, Siobham McGowan, Emma Patterson and Donna Markin all got the grades they needed at Morecambe Community High School.

1. A-level results day

Kay Stevens, Leah Gardner, Myles Harrison, Tom Bell, Siobham McGowan, Emma Patterson and Donna Markin all got the grades they needed at Morecambe Community High School. Photo: Nigel Slater

Morecambe High School students Jess Meritt, 18, Becky Scholes, 18, Scott Pritchard, 19, Janes Hayes, 18, Jess Thistlethwaite, 18, Carole-Ann Andrews, 18, Kayleight Rogerson, 19 and Becki Thistlethwaite, 18, with their A-level results.

2. A-level results day

Morecambe High School students Jess Meritt, 18, Becky Scholes, 18, Scott Pritchard, 19, Janes Hayes, 18, Jess Thistlethwaite, 18, Carole-Ann Andrews, 18, Kayleight Rogerson, 19 and Becki Thistlethwaite, 18, with their A-level results. Photo: Ingrid Kent

Jordan Byrne, Louise Armistead, Abigail Pemberton and Jamie Lewis with their A-level results at Heysham High School in August 2014.

3. A-level results day

Jordan Byrne, Louise Armistead, Abigail Pemberton and Jamie Lewis with their A-level results at Heysham High School in August 2014. Photo: Paul Simpson

Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil, Alex Jefferson, who celebrated his successful A-level results with his mother Emily, who flew in from the Middle East to be with him on results day.

4. A-level results day

Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil, Alex Jefferson, who celebrated his successful A-level results with his mother Emily, who flew in from the Middle East to be with him on results day. Photo: MICHAEL WHITE

