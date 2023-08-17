A-level Results Day 2023: students across Lancaster and Morecambe celebrate

At Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, head Ed Goddard has praised students for working hard through a difficult period, having had to take their GCSEs during the pandemic.

He said: “We are delighted with this year’s A-level results. This cohort of Year 13 had a disrupted time at GCSE due to Covid and therefore this summer was their first experience of sitting formal examinations.

"They have shown remarkable resilience and determination and they have worked incredibly hard. We are very proud of them and congratulate them on their very well-deserved A-level results.

Ripley students celebrate their A-level results: From left, Joe is studying Geography at Exeter, Muhammad has secured his Medicine and Surgery place at Lancaster and Alex begins his gap year prior to apprenticeship.

“It is difficult to single out individuals amongst some excellent results overall, however special mention needs to go to the following students for their exceptional performances:

3 A*s: Evie Martin, Adam Seward, Martha Tulley

2 A*s, A: Eve Calvey, Aidan Duffin, Joel Ramm

1 A*, 2As, 2Bs: Karol Kulig

Ripley students celebrate their A-level results: From left, Toby will be studying Sport and Exercise Science at Edge Hill University, Isabella has gained a place at University of Bath to do Economics, Eve has secured her Oxbridge place to Wadham College to study Human Sciences, Annie will train to become a primary teacher at Edge Hill, Suzannah will study History at Lancaster University, Fergus is off to Durham to study Aeronautical Engineering, and Isaac will take residence in Glasgow to study Mechanical Engineering.

1 A*, 3As: Joah Legg

1A*, 2As: Siem Berhane, Susannah Howarth, Fergus Ripley

2A*, B: James Tomkins

A*, Distinction*, B: Joshua Green

Ripley students Alfie, who is off to University of South Wales to study Biology, and Johnny, who will stay closer to home at Lancaster University studying English Language and Linguistics.

3As: Isabella Cottam, Nathan Davies, Jake Edwards, Isaac Hill, Nathaniel Nir, Muhammad Zafar

A*, A, B: Annika Felstead, Annie Hughes

“I would like to thank the staff team at Ripley for working tirelessly to support pupils both academically and pastorally throughout their time in our Sixth Form and also our parents and carers for their ongoing involvement and support.

“We wish all our students the best for their futures and we look forward to hearing how they get on in the years to come.”

Year 13 students at Morecambe Bay Academy collected their A-level results today from the Lawther Library.

“We are incredibly proud of their individual and collective achievements as their hard work has paid off,” said executive headteacher John Cowper.

“The year group have remained focused and resilient throughout this challenging period in education and it is so pleasing to see them secure their future pathways.

“We are also very grateful for the support of all our parents, carers and committed staff body, that have taught and guided our students through sixth form, it has been a real team effort and everyone within our school community can be rightly proud of the successes seen today.

“We wish all our students the very best of luck for their futures and welcome them back at anytime so that they can update us on life beyond Morecambe Bay Academy.”

Students at Giggleswick School in Settle are pursuing their personal passions as they move on to a wide variety of exciting futures.

The results see students head off to red-brick and Russell group universities including Cambridge, Durham, Exeter and UCL as well as prestigious places on degree apprenticeships with Rolls-Royce.

A total of 56 students took their A-levels at the independent school this year and their wide-ranging future studies include:

· Medicine & Classics at The University of Cambridge

· Maths, Languages, Psychology & Religion at Durham University

· Architecture at Lancaster University & UCL

· History & Business at The University of Exeter

· Motorsport Mechanics at the National College of Motorsport in Silverstone

· Rolls-Royce Business Degree Apprenticeship

· Music Theatre at The American Musical Dramatic Academy in Hollywood Los Angeles

· Business Management at Cardiff University

Sam Hart, headmaster, said: “I am pleased with the results which reflect considerable hard work and determination. Across the cohort, pupils have secured excellent offers. Whether it be Cambridge, leading Russell Group universities, degree apprenticeships or apprenticeships, they are heading off to exciting futures.

"I am particularly delighted that Eleanor and Jemimah have secured their Cambridge offers to read Medicine and Classics – a very fine achievement against strong competition. However, there is much to celebrate across the board for a year group that sat their first every set of public exams this year. I have been impressed by their resilience, ambition and desire to follow their interests beyond Giggleswick.”

Harry Cook from Giggleswick will be completing a degree apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce after achieving brilliant results in History, Politics and Business Studies.

“Gigg were fantastic with helping me apply for apprenticeships,” he said. “The Apprenticeship Club every week really helped me to understand the process and applications. The best thing about Gigg is everything that is on offer here, and from that, all the friendships you make. You’re not just friends with those in your house, you’re friends with everyone through all the extra activities you take part in too.”

County Coun Jayne Rear, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills, said: “Congratulations to all Lancashire's students receiving results today who have shown incredible resilience during their studies.

"These are students who have endured long stints out of the classroom during the pandemic and come back ready to do their best.

"They should feel incredibly proud, regardless of their exam results. We are delighted for them and wish them every success.

"Some of our students have had amazing exam results, but for those who didn't get the grades they hoped for, our fantastic advisors at Talkzone are available to discuss anything from results, to feeling low, relationships, finding work or training, or leaving home.

"There are always options available and I wish everyone great success as they move into the next chapter of their story.

"I'd also like to say a big thank you to our teaching staff, who we know have been going above and beyond to ensure that each child has the best possible education, no matter the circumstances."