42 pictures that give taste of a successful first night for this year's Lancaster Highest Point festival

Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival kicked off with a bang last night (May 11) in Williamson Park.

By Debbie Butler
Published 12th May 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:28 BST

Headline act Hacienda Classical – featuring Nineties icon Bez from the Happy Mondays – wowed the crowd with an almost two-hour long set and finished to rapturous applause.

Our photographer Josh Brandwood captured these pictures of the opening night. We hope you enjoy them.

Click here to read how Bez from the Happy Mondays gave a Morecambe charity his backing.

A busy Williamson Park last night.

1. Highest Point

A busy Williamson Park last night. Photo: Josh Brandwood

Two's company.

2. Highest Point

Two's company. Photo: Josh Brandwood

House Gospel Choir.

3. Highest Point

House Gospel Choir. Photo: Josh Brandwood

One of the House Gospel Choir members on the main stage.

4. Highest Point

One of the House Gospel Choir members on the main stage. Photo: Josh Brandwood

