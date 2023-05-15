34 pictures show young and old enjoying Lancaster Highest Point festival's Big Family Day Out
Young and old headed to a Lancaster Park in their droves on Sunday for the Highest Point festival’s family day.
Festival style activities designed for kids of all ages were on offer all day including live music, interactive theatre, storytelling, arts and crafts, science shows and much more.
Our photographer was there to capture these pictures of families having fun at the The Big Family Day Out.
The event was the culmination of this year’s four day Highest Point festival.
