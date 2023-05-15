News you can trust since 1837
34 pictures show young and old enjoying Lancaster Highest Point festival's Big Family Day Out

Young and old headed to a Lancaster Park in their droves on Sunday for the Highest Point festival’s family day.

By Debbie Butler
Published 15th May 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:12 BST

Festival style activities designed for kids of all ages were on offer all day including live music, interactive theatre, storytelling, arts and crafts, science shows and much more.

Our photographer was there to capture these pictures of families having fun at the The Big Family Day Out.

The event was the culmination of this year’s four day Highest Point festival.

See pictures from Thursday when Hacienda Classical were the headline act here

And you can click here for Saturday and Sunday’s highlights.

Catch that bubble.

1. Highest Point 2023

Catch that bubble. Photo: Staff

A young festival goer at the Big Family Day Out at Highest Point Festival, Lancaster

2. Highest Point 2023

A young festival goer at the Big Family Day Out at Highest Point Festival, Lancaster Photo: Staff

Sunday at Highest Point.

3. Highest Point 2023

Sunday at Highest Point. Photo: Staff

A busy Williamson Park on Sunday.

4. Highest Point 2023

A busy Williamson Park on Sunday. Photo: Staff

