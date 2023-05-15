33 pictures capture the weekend highlights at Lancaster's Highest Point festival including Anne-Marie and Bastille

Lancaster basked in the sun and glory of another fantastic Highest Point festival at the weekend.

The event welcomed 35,000 ticket holders from Thursday through to Sunday (May 11-14) with a Friday night highlight when Bastille delighted the audience with an exclusive full performance of their very first album, BΔD BLOOD, to celebrate 10 years since its release.

Hacienda Classical wowed audiences on the Thursday night and Anne-Marie went down a storm as the headline act on Saturday evening.

Festival goers enjoyed more than 100 artists across six stages in Williamson Park.

Here is a selection of pictures taken by photographer Josh Brandwood on Friday and Saturday.

