Nineties icon Bez from Happy Mondays gives Morecambe charity his backing

A Morecambe charity has been given the seal of approval by one of the best-known faces of 1990s British music.

By Debbie Butler
Published 12th May 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:53 BST

Team Reece – which supports children with cancer and their families – has been backed by none other than Bez from Happy Mondays.

The 90s icon was in Lancaster last night appearing as part of the Hacienda Classical headline act, on the opening night of this year’s Highest Point festival in Williamson Park.

Whilst taking photos of the event for the Lancaster Guardian, Josh Brandwood was given exclusive backstage access where he met and chatted with Bez, best known as the maraca player, dancer, and de facto mascot of rock band Happy Mondays.

Bez proudly shows off the Team Reece logo on his hi-vis jacket.Bez proudly shows off the Team Reece logo on his hi-vis jacket.
"I had a chat with him about official Highest Point Charity Partner, Team Reece Children's Brain Tumour and Cancer Charity,” said Josh.

"After hearing about the charity, Bez wanted to show his support and kindly wore a Team Reece hi-vis jacket.

"Bez was so supportive he even offered to wear it on the main stage!”

Bez from Happy Mondays in the Team Reece jacket.Bez from Happy Mondays in the Team Reece jacket.
Josh added: “He was such a lovely person and it was an honour and privilege to meet such an iconic figure."

Team Reece - the charity set up by Overton teenager Reece Holt before he passed away in 2019 - helps children with cancer and their families as well as helping to provide funding for vital research for brain cancer in children.

Reece, 13, had been battling Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a malignant tumour that affects only about 10 children a year, since May 2016.

Bez poses backstage for a picture with one of the Hacienda Classical artists and photographer Josh Brandwood (left).Bez poses backstage for a picture with one of the Hacienda Classical artists and photographer Josh Brandwood (left).
Bez poses backstage for a picture with one of the Hacienda Classical artists and photographer Josh Brandwood (left).
