Historic Lancaster: here are 19 pictures of some of the most iconic buildings in Lancaster and Morecambe

The Lancaster district is steeped in history.
And some of the best examples of this historic past can be seen in the magnificent buildings found around Lancaster and Morecambe.
These structures have all been singled out because they hold listed building status.
In fact, the Lancaster district has over 1,300 listed buildings and structures, designated for their architectural or historic interest. A listed building is of national significance and is protected by the 1990 Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act.
The 19 buildings we have chosen all have an interesting story to tell. Take a look.
1. Royal Kings Arms, Lancaster
This beloved building in Lancaster city centre comes with a rich history spanning nearly 400 years. It was originally built in 1625 during the reign of King Charles I and was rebuilt in 1879. It is said to be the place where Charles Dickens stayed when he wrote ‘Tale of the Bridal Chamber’. The hotel also features in the Dickens story ‘The Lazy Tour of Two Idle Apprentices’. Recent renovations have returned it to its rightful place as a premier destination, preserving its timeless charm while modernising its facilities to meet the needs of today's travellers. Photo: Submit
2. The Music Room, Lancaster
The Music Room was probably built by Oliver Marton Senior in the garden of 76 Church Street at some time after his purchase of the house in 1723 and before his death in 1744. The plasterwork has been attributed to Francesco Vassalli because of the similarity of the medallion heads to ones he is known to have executed at Towneley Hall in 1729-30. Restored and converted by the Landmark Trust. Now the home of Atkinsons' of Lancaster's first cafe. Photo: National World
3. Gillow building, Lancaster
The iconic Grade II Listed former Waring & Gillows showrooms in North Road are now the home to student flats by CityBlock. The Waring and Gillow furniture company moved to North Road from Castle Hill In 1881, and developed a factory in St Leonardgate. The firm was taken over and closed down in 1961, and the factory at St Leonardgate was purchased by Lancaster University in 1964 as temporary accommodation. Cityblock boss Trevor Bargh bought the old showroom in North Road from Tesco in the 1990s and it became a nightclub under various guises. It also formerly housed Living Woods furniture showroom. Photo: NIGEL SLATER
4. Lancaster Town Hall
Lancaster Town Hall was officially opened on December 27 1909 by Lord Ashton. It replaced the existing town hall, now the city museum in Market Square, as the then Lancaster Corporation had outgrown the building. The corporation was unable to finance a new building but Lord Ashton offered to pay for a new municipal building. The construction began in 1906 with Waring & Gillow the main contractors for the stone work, furniture and wood carvings. The stone carving over the front steps was undertaken by F W Pomfrey and the stain glass windows were made by local firm Shrigley and Hunt. The final cost of the complete works, which also included a redevelopment of Dalton Square and the erection of a statue of Queen Victoria, was £155,000. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard