Historic Lancaster: here are 19 pictures of some of the most iconic buildings in Lancaster and Morecambe

4 . Lancaster Town Hall

Lancaster Town Hall was officially opened on December 27 1909 by Lord Ashton. It replaced the existing town hall, now the city museum in Market Square, as the then Lancaster Corporation had outgrown the building. The corporation was unable to finance a new building but Lord Ashton offered to pay for a new municipal building. The construction began in 1906 with Waring & Gillow the main contractors for the stone work, furniture and wood carvings. The stone carving over the front steps was undertaken by F W Pomfrey and the stain glass windows were made by local firm Shrigley and Hunt. The final cost of the complete works, which also included a redevelopment of Dalton Square and the erection of a statue of Queen Victoria, was £155,000. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard