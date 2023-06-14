16 pictures take you back in time to fun filled days on Morecambe's two piers
Morecambe’s two piers were a major attraction in the resort for many decades.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST
Central and West End piers drew hundreds of thousands of visitors in their lifetimes, and many people still have great affection for them as well as fond memories.
A look through our archives unearthed these old pictures of fun filled days on the piers, before a storm in 1977 put paid to West End Pier and a fire in 1991 brought an end to Central Pier.
