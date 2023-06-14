News you can trust since 1837
16 pictures take you back in time to fun filled days on Morecambe's two piers

Morecambe’s two piers were a major attraction in the resort for many decades.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST

Central and West End piers drew hundreds of thousands of visitors in their lifetimes, and many people still have great affection for them as well as fond memories.

A look through our archives unearthed these old pictures of fun filled days on the piers, before a storm in 1977 put paid to West End Pier and a fire in 1991 brought an end to Central Pier.

West End Pier in Morecambe.

1. Piers of the past

West End Pier in Morecambe. Photo: Submitted

Hundreds of children assembled at the Central Pier for a party to celebrate the end of World War II in 1945.

2. Piers of the past

Hundreds of children assembled at the Central Pier for a party to celebrate the end of World War II in 1945. Photo: Submitted

Crowds queue for boat trips to and from Morecambe's Central Pier.

3. Piers of the past

Crowds queue for boat trips to and from Morecambe's Central Pier. Photo: Submitted

Central Pier and rockery in Morecambe circa the 1930s.

4. Piers of the past

Central Pier and rockery in Morecambe circa the 1930s. Photo: Submitted

