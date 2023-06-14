16 pictures take you back in time to fun filled days on Morecambe's two piers

Morecambe’s two piers were a major attraction in the resort for many decades.

Central and West End piers drew hundreds of thousands of visitors in their lifetimes, and many people still have great affection for them as well as fond memories.

A look through our archives unearthed these old pictures of fun filled days on the piers, before a storm in 1977 put paid to West End Pier and a fire in 1991 brought an end to Central Pier.

In case you missed them: 18 pictures of Morecambe attractions loved and lost through the decades

1 . Piers of the past West End Pier in Morecambe. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Piers of the past Hundreds of children assembled at the Central Pier for a party to celebrate the end of World War II in 1945. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Piers of the past Crowds queue for boat trips to and from Morecambe's Central Pier. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Piers of the past Central Pier and rockery in Morecambe circa the 1930s. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales