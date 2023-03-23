News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
7 minutes ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
36 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April

11 fascinating things about Morecambe that you might not know

If you are Morecambe born and bred, then you might think you know the town pretty well...but do you really?

By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:02 GMT

Here are 11 fascinating facts about our town that might surprise you.

You're a Sandgrown'un if you were born and raised in Morecambe. Some local people would argue that a true Sandgrown'un had to be born at the former Queen Vic - that's Morecambe's old Queen Victoria Hospital - or within the confines of Poulton fishing village.

1. What's a Sandgrown'un?

You're a Sandgrown'un if you were born and raised in Morecambe. Some local people would argue that a true Sandgrown'un had to be born at the former Queen Vic - that's Morecambe's old Queen Victoria Hospital - or within the confines of Poulton fishing village. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
If you're from round here, you'll agree that The Battery signals the point where Morecambe ends and Heysham starts. In fact, The Battery did officially mark the boundary between Morecambe and Heysham until 1928 when the two municipal districts merged. But why is it called The Battery? An artillery battery was stationed there during the late 19th century when people feared a French invasion. The Battery pub which was built in 1864 was named after this. The Battery was still a public house until the 1980s.

2. The Battery

If you're from round here, you'll agree that The Battery signals the point where Morecambe ends and Heysham starts. In fact, The Battery did officially mark the boundary between Morecambe and Heysham until 1928 when the two municipal districts merged. But why is it called The Battery? An artillery battery was stationed there during the late 19th century when people feared a French invasion. The Battery pub which was built in 1864 was named after this. The Battery was still a public house until the 1980s. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Morecambe Bay's brown shrimps are renowned for their delicate taste and unique texture. They have been caught by local fishermen for hundreds of years to create the famous Morecambe Bay Potted Shrimps. While the fishing methods may have changed, with the horse and cart being replaced by the tractor, the same traditional recipe is followed. Locally caught shrimps are boiled in butter with a secret combination of spices until they are tender. They are then sealed with butter and packed into pots.

3. Potted Shrimps

Morecambe Bay's brown shrimps are renowned for their delicate taste and unique texture. They have been caught by local fishermen for hundreds of years to create the famous Morecambe Bay Potted Shrimps. While the fishing methods may have changed, with the horse and cart being replaced by the tractor, the same traditional recipe is followed. Locally caught shrimps are boiled in butter with a secret combination of spices until they are tender. They are then sealed with butter and packed into pots. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
John Wilkinson was known as the Pigeon Man of Morecambe and could often be seen around the town feeding the birds from his trolley of bread. He hit national headlines in 2014 when he was sent to prison for six weeks for breaching an anti-social-behaviour order to limit his bird feeding habits. At the time, outraged supporters ran an online campaign to free him. Mr Wilkinson passed away in November 2022.

4. Pigeon Man

John Wilkinson was known as the Pigeon Man of Morecambe and could often be seen around the town feeding the birds from his trolley of bread. He hit national headlines in 2014 when he was sent to prison for six weeks for breaching an anti-social-behaviour order to limit his bird feeding habits. At the time, outraged supporters ran an online campaign to free him. Mr Wilkinson passed away in November 2022. Photo: Copyright Docubyte

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Morecambe