If you are Morecambe born and bred, then you might think you know the town pretty well...but do you really?
Here are 11 fascinating facts about our town that might surprise you.
1. What's a Sandgrown'un?
You're a Sandgrown'un if you were born and raised in Morecambe. Some local people would argue that a true Sandgrown'un had to be born at the former Queen Vic - that's Morecambe's old Queen Victoria Hospital - or within the confines of Poulton fishing village. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. The Battery
If you're from round here, you'll agree that The Battery signals the point where Morecambe ends and Heysham starts. In fact, The Battery did officially mark the boundary between Morecambe and Heysham until 1928 when the two municipal districts merged. But why is it called The Battery? An artillery battery was stationed there during the late 19th century when people feared a French invasion. The Battery pub which was built in 1864 was named after this. The Battery was still a public house until the 1980s. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
3. Potted Shrimps
Morecambe Bay's brown shrimps are renowned for their delicate taste and unique texture. They have been caught by local fishermen for hundreds of years to create the famous Morecambe Bay Potted Shrimps. While the fishing methods may have changed, with the horse and cart being replaced by the tractor, the same traditional recipe is followed. Locally caught shrimps are boiled in butter with a secret combination of spices until they are tender. They are then sealed with butter and packed into pots. Photo: National World
4. Pigeon Man
John Wilkinson was known as the Pigeon Man of Morecambe and could often be seen around the town feeding the birds from his trolley of bread. He hit national headlines in 2014 when he was sent to prison for six weeks for breaching an anti-social-behaviour order to limit his bird feeding habits. At the time, outraged supporters ran an online campaign to free him. Mr Wilkinson passed away in November 2022. Photo: Copyright Docubyte