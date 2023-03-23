2 . The Battery

If you're from round here, you'll agree that The Battery signals the point where Morecambe ends and Heysham starts. In fact, The Battery did officially mark the boundary between Morecambe and Heysham until 1928 when the two municipal districts merged. But why is it called The Battery? An artillery battery was stationed there during the late 19th century when people feared a French invasion. The Battery pub which was built in 1864 was named after this. The Battery was still a public house until the 1980s. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard