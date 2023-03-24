2 . Morecambe Tower

Yes, Morecambe once had a tower. The structure was under construction in 1898 and opened unfinished in 1902, built into the foundations of the building beneath - where Buzz Bingo now stands at the corner of Marine Road East and Lord Street. There were great plans for the tower to look like a giant helter-skelter leading up to a viewing platform affording marvellous views of the bay. Unfortunately the structure was never finished, funds ran out and it was dismantled 'for the war effort' in 1914. Photo: Lancaster Guardian