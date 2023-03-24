You may think you already know a lot about Morecambe’s colourful past.
But we’ve decided to try and unearth some of the more quirky facts about its history that you may or may not have come across.
They include its links to retired British racing driver champion Nigel Mansell and to the much loved children’s television puppets, Pinky and Perky.
Did you also know that Morecambe once had a tower?
Check out our 12 fascinating facts and see how many you were aware of.
1. Cinemas
Morecambe had a plethora of cinemas back in the day. They included The Gaumont, The Plaza, The Palladium, The Odeon, Empire, Arcadian and Whitehall Palace. Our picture shows staff outside the Plaza Cinema on Queen Street in Morecambe for screenings of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969. Photo: Submitted
2. Morecambe Tower
Yes, Morecambe once had a tower. The structure was under construction in 1898 and opened unfinished in 1902, built into the foundations of the building beneath - where Buzz Bingo now stands at the corner of Marine Road East and Lord Street. There were great plans for the tower to look like a giant helter-skelter leading up to a viewing platform affording marvellous views of the bay. Unfortunately the structure was never finished, funds ran out and it was dismantled 'for the war effort' in 1914. Photo: Lancaster Guardian
3. Piers
Morecambe used to have two piers. Central Pier was built during the late 1860s and demolished in 1992 after a devastating fire. West End Pier officially opened on April 3 1896. It suffered storm damage in 1977 and with repair costs of £500,000, it was instead demolished the following year. Our picture shows Morecambe's West End Pier in 1896. Photo: Submitted
4. Winter Gardens Fairground
As well as Frontierland, there was a fairground in Morecambe behind the Winter Gardens theatre. One of its most popular attractions with younger children was the Laughing Clowns stall (pictured). Photo: Courtesy of Vanessa Toulmin