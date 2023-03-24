News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Here are 12 surprising and quirky facts all about Morecambe's past

You may think you already know a lot about Morecambe’s colourful past.

By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT

But we’ve decided to try and unearth some of the more quirky facts about its history that you may or may not have come across.

They include its links to retired British racing driver champion Nigel Mansell and to the much loved children’s television puppets, Pinky and Perky.

Did you also know that Morecambe once had a tower?

Check out our 12 fascinating facts and see how many you were aware of.

11 more fascinating things about Morecambe that you might not know

Morecambe had a plethora of cinemas back in the day. They included The Gaumont, The Plaza, The Palladium, The Odeon, Empire, Arcadian and Whitehall Palace. Our picture shows staff outside the Plaza Cinema on Queen Street in Morecambe for screenings of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969.

1. Cinemas

Morecambe had a plethora of cinemas back in the day. They included The Gaumont, The Plaza, The Palladium, The Odeon, Empire, Arcadian and Whitehall Palace. Our picture shows staff outside the Plaza Cinema on Queen Street in Morecambe for screenings of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1969. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Yes, Morecambe once had a tower. The structure was under construction in 1898 and opened unfinished in 1902, built into the foundations of the building beneath - where Buzz Bingo now stands at the corner of Marine Road East and Lord Street. There were great plans for the tower to look like a giant helter-skelter leading up to a viewing platform affording marvellous views of the bay. Unfortunately the structure was never finished, funds ran out and it was dismantled 'for the war effort' in 1914.

2. Morecambe Tower

Yes, Morecambe once had a tower. The structure was under construction in 1898 and opened unfinished in 1902, built into the foundations of the building beneath - where Buzz Bingo now stands at the corner of Marine Road East and Lord Street. There were great plans for the tower to look like a giant helter-skelter leading up to a viewing platform affording marvellous views of the bay. Unfortunately the structure was never finished, funds ran out and it was dismantled 'for the war effort' in 1914. Photo: Lancaster Guardian

Photo Sales
Morecambe used to have two piers. Central Pier was built during the late 1860s and demolished in 1992 after a devastating fire. West End Pier officially opened on April 3 1896. It suffered storm damage in 1977 and with repair costs of £500,000, it was instead demolished the following year. Our picture shows Morecambe's West End Pier in 1896.

3. Piers

Morecambe used to have two piers. Central Pier was built during the late 1860s and demolished in 1992 after a devastating fire. West End Pier officially opened on April 3 1896. It suffered storm damage in 1977 and with repair costs of £500,000, it was instead demolished the following year. Our picture shows Morecambe's West End Pier in 1896. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
As well as Frontierland, there was a fairground in Morecambe behind the Winter Gardens theatre. One of its most popular attractions with younger children was the Laughing Clowns stall (pictured).

4. Winter Gardens Fairground

As well as Frontierland, there was a fairground in Morecambe behind the Winter Gardens theatre. One of its most popular attractions with younger children was the Laughing Clowns stall (pictured). Photo: Courtesy of Vanessa Toulmin

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Morecambe