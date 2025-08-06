Morecambe FC: Video shows massive queue for 25/26 kits as manufacturer says they’re “lost for words”
A video shows Morecambe FC fans queuing outside The Beach Café on August 5 to buy the team’s new home and away shirts, even though the players may never wear them.
Kit manufacturer Terrace Teamwear said: “Lost for words. Morecambe, that was something magical. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Due to a sell out of core sizes in particular of home shirts, an online pre-order will go live tomorrow [August 6]. We promised fans they would get a shirt, we will make this happen.”
The kits are also on sale today (August 6) from the café on Marine Road until 7pm, and tomorrow (August 7) 9am to 3pm. They can now also be pre-ordered online.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.