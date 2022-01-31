Meet Morecambe's dinosaurs at special dino-shore-us weekend

Visitors are urged to keep their eyes peeled for roving dinosaurs, ranger training, and story time adventures, as some of the UK’s biggest dinosaur puppets are set to roam the gardens of Morecambe Town Hall, take a walk along the promenade, and explore the town centre.

‘Dino-Shore-Us’ runs from 12pm-5pm on Saturday February 12 in front of Morecambe Town Hall and Sunday February 13 on Euston Road and West End Promenade.

The free two-day event, organised by Morecambe Town Council with support from Lancaster City Council, is set to attract visitors from near and far as the Jurassic encounter comes to the seaside town for the very first time.

Big Foot Baby Brontasaurus will be in Morecambe for half term weekend.

Visitors are encouraged to get imaginative and dress up as their favourite Jurassic reptile, so bring along your little future palaeontologist and get closer than ever to some of the most realistic prehistoric creatures in the UK.

The event, funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, marks the re-opening of communities following the Covid-19 pandemic, and event organisers say they hope people get a glimpse of how life would have looked 145 million years ago.

Councillor Cary Matthews said: “This is the first large-scale event organised by Morecambe Town Council and we are extremely grateful to Lancaster City Council for their support in delivering this family-friendly weekend for the Morecambe community. It will be great to see these prehistoric creature exploring the town, providing a memorable experience for all to enjoy.”

Luke Trevaskis, chief executive of Morecambe Town Council, said: “Being creative isn’t something we should leave behind in childhood and making memories is so important at a time like this, when it’s been hard to do a lot with family members. Morecambe Town Council is delivering on its aim of engaging residents and businesses, increasing footfall in the town, and increasing the profile of Morecambe as a desirable location to live, work and visit - all of which is only possible thanks to our ongoing partnership with Lancaster City Council.”

Meet Big Foot Baby Raptor in Morecambe over the half-term weekend.

Councillor Tricia Heath said: “As the chairperson of Morecambe Town Council’s Events Committee, I’m thrilled such a unique event is being brought to Morecambe for our residents to enjoy. The past couple of years has made it difficult for the Council to host any activities for the community, and it is hoped there will be many more to come as restrictions begin to ease.”

Big Foot T Rex will be in Morecambe to meet people over the half-term weekend.

Big Foot Triceratops will be in Morecambe over the half-term weekend. Photo by Chris Thompson.