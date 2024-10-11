Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School has unveiled a stunning new mural that embodies the school’s commitment to fostering community and faith.

This meaningful artwork was created by local artist Wendy Moore and is a testament to the collaboration of pupils, staff, parents and governors.

The mural, prominently displayed in the school’s main entrance, reflects Bolton-le-Sands’ core vision: “With God at the centre, we reach out to support each other in learning, growth and community.”

The unveiling ceremony welcomed special guests including Mr Champness, a valued school volunteer, who, along with the school’s PTFA (Friends of Bolton-le-Sands, FOBLES), generously funded the mural project.

The finished mural at Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary School.

The ceremony also honoured the school’s past headteachers, Mr Entwistle, Mr Cross and Mr Gittins, acknowledging the strong foundation they helped build for future generations.

Over the last year, the school has worked to reinforce its core Christian values of trust, respect, honour and courage, encouraging children to reflect on these qualities and their place within the school community.

The children played a significant role in shaping the mural, sharing artistic ideas and insights that Wendy Moore skilfully wove into the final design.

Inspired by the Bible verse “We love because God first loved us” (1 John 4:19), the mural prominently features the school’s values, their logo and elements that connect it to the village’s history and landscape.

Past and present headteachers with the finished mural.

“Our school has always been at the heart of this community, and this mural is a beautiful visual representation of that connection,” said headteacher Daniel Hargreaves.

"It captures everything we stand for — our faith, our values, and our dedication to nurturing each and every child.

"From local landmarks like the canal and the shore, to symbols of our school’s commitment to inclusion and love, the mural celebrates who we are and where we come from.”

The mural also features the natural world, reflecting the school’s love of gardening, bees, and its active apiary.

Artist Wendy Moore with investors who supported the mural campaign.

Trees, plants, and wildlife symbolise the school’s respect for the environment and its role in God’s creation.

There’s also a nod to the school’s dedication to inclusivity, with elements representing the diversity of the community and the children’s love of learning sign language.

As a school deeply rooted in the village, this mural stands as a beacon of Bolton-le-Sands’ dedication to both its past and its future, making it clear that faith, community and love remain at the core of everything

the school does.