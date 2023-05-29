News you can trust since 1837
38 memorable pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe teachers who taught in our schools in the 1990s and 2000s

This week is the spring half-term holiday and teachers all over the district are taking a well-earned break.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 18:00 BST

We’ve compiled a gallery of photos from our archives that might just bring back some memories for some of those teachers – and the pupils they taught.

This selection of photos taken between the 1990s and the present day are sure to have faces on that many of you will recognise.

Pictured from left, teachers at Our Lady's High School, Lancaster, who were either leaving or retiring at the end of term in 1996, Ian Pemberton (leaving), Geoff Shingler (retiring after 27 years), Martin Somers (retiring after 25 years), Paul Houslay (retiring after 18 years), Katy Allan (leaving) and Susan Marland (leaving).

1. Teacher memories

Pictured from left, teachers at Our Lady's High School, Lancaster, who were either leaving or retiring at the end of term in 1996, Ian Pemberton (leaving), Geoff Shingler (retiring after 27 years), Martin Somers (retiring after 25 years), Paul Houslay (retiring after 18 years), Katy Allan (leaving) and Susan Marland (leaving). Photo: Michael White

Our Lady's High School teachers Alice Robinson and Jeannette Dillon who won the north west final of the Teacher of the Year Awards in 1999.

2. Teacher memories

Our Lady's High School teachers Alice Robinson and Jeannette Dillon who won the north west final of the Teacher of the Year Awards in 1999. Photo: Hedley Verity

New headteacher at Lancaster's Willow Lane School, Andrew Heggie, in 1997.

3. Teacher memories

New headteacher at Lancaster's Willow Lane School, Andrew Heggie, in 1997. Photo: Darren Andrews

Our Lady's High School teacher Clare Park, who was heading off to Ecuador in July 1998.

4. Teacher memories

Our Lady's High School teacher Clare Park, who was heading off to Ecuador in July 1998. Photo: Lorne Campbell

